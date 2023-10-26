6 Players to Watch When Jets & Giants Meet for the 15th Time on Sunday

The Jets are eager to get back to work after their bye week, to continue the momentum from their wins at Denver and over Philadelphia and get into plus-.500 territory again. But the Giants will be a tricky home opponent to tame.

Rivals always present difficulties, whether as division mates or, in the Jets' and Giants' case, as stadium mates and once-an-Olympiad regular-season foes. Big Blue leads in the games that count over the Green & White 8-6 since their first meeting in 1970. And like the Jets, the Giants are feeling good about themselves after vanquishing one of their division foes, the Commanders, by 14-7 at MetLife Stadium last week.

An odd thing about this rivalry is that the Jets do better as the road team (4-3 record, plus-3 turnover margin) than as the home team (2-5, minus-9), so there is that. They also have slightly better league rankings in several key areas, such as point and turnover margins.

But the Giants also have some top players in RB Saquon Barkley, TE Darrin Waller and LB Bobby Okereke, plus some ex-Jets in line for some payback in DL Leonard Williams and CB Jason Pinnock. It should refocus any Jets gaze from thoughts of a long midseason win streak to the game directly in front of them.

"Obviously, the Giants are looking at life a little bit differently also," Jets HC Robert Saleh said. "They've got a chance coming up if they're looking at their schedule saying, 'We've got some winnable games'. So all of our attention is on the Giants, and we're controlling the things we have control over. All our focus is on the Giants, just trying to find a way to do our best against those guys."

Here are six players to watch as the Jets get set to try to extend their win streak to 3 and their record to 4-3 before running into their next primetime exposure vs. the Chargers and at the Raiders the two following weeks: