6 Players to Watch When Jets Tackle Chiefs under the Sunday Night Lights

RT Alijah Vera-Tucker and RG Joe Tippmann — Vera-Tucker is the young, versatile veteran who's already started at four different OL positions in his career and is set to man right tackle for at least the next three games until LT Duane Brown is eligible to come off IR. Tippmann is the second-round rookie who moved in at RG vs. the Patriots. How they play off each other could be pivotal to the Jets, not only in protecting Zach Wilson's open side but in springing Breece Hall and Dalvin Cook in the run game. The Chiefs have been vulnerable to some long runs to their left side in the first three weeks of the season.

LB C.J. Mosley — Mahomes and the Chiefs have been very efficient in distributing the ball and moving the chains. Despite not having a receiver in the NFL's top 50 in catches, KC is 5th in passing yards/game and 8th in yards/pass play. Mahomes remains a triple threat, checking in at No. 3 among QBs in yards/rush (6.4). ranking first in the league in being the least sacked (1 sack in 114 dropbacks), and placing 6th in passer rating (99.5). Much will fall on Mosley not only to lead the defense as usual but to keep track of Mahomes when he takes off and when he tries to find his and Taylor Swift's favorite tight end, Travis Kelce, who has 11 receptions and 2 touchdowns.