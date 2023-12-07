6 Players to Watch at Jets' Home Rodeo vs. Houston

Used to be the Houston Texans were good for Jets business. They won their first five against the Houston expansionists, capped in 2010 by the exciting 30-27 comeback led by a second-year QB by name of Mark Sanchez. Then the Lone Star Staters took the next three. The Green & White rebounded with the 21-14 win two years ago in Houston.

This year's meeting might have seemed to be a continuation of the return to the early years of this recent rivalry — new head coach in fiery, high-character former LB DeMeco Ryans but inexperienced, new QB in second overall pick C.J. Stroud out of The Ohio State University.

Well, so far the combination leading the Houston delegation has been a success. Stroud leads the NFL with 3,540 passing yards, an 8.5 yards/attempt average topped only by Brock Purdy and Tua Tagovailoa, and a 20-to-5 TD-to-INT margin. And Ryans has guided the Texans operation to top-10 rankings in many key categories and a 7-5 record.

Who needs the game more? The Texans, who are one spot out of the AFC playoff ladder and seeking to speed up the Ryans process toward the postseason? Or the 4-8 Jets and Robert Saleh, who has installed Zach Wilson at quarterback again to try somehow get the offense jumpstarted.

Saleh has benched Wilson before, even this season, but his general belief has never wavered in No. 2 and he reiterated that for fans and media again this week.

"Zach's in a great place, the locker room is in a great place, and he will be ready to play ball," Saleh said. "He's taking care of the ball, making plays with this feet. When he puts it together for four quarters, I think he can be pretty damned good."

Here are six players — one of them, no surprise, is Wilson — to watch when the Jets continue to battle for the upper hand with the Texans and for their own sense of belief in themselves.