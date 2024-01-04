6 Players to Watch as Jets Look Forward to Their Season Finale at New England

Win, lose or draw, the Jets (6-10) in Foxboro on Sunday will finish with a better record than New England (4-10) for the first time since 2000. It's possible they could finish with a better record, turnover margin and point margin than the Patriots for the first time since 1993.

Of some importance for the Jets is ending their losing streaks to the AFC East's kingpins of the last two-plus decades: no win since the "Meadowlands Leap" game at MetLife Stadium in 2015, no win at Gillette Stadium since the 2010 AFC Divisional Round triumph.

The drought is on the minds of some Jets players in the days before they wrap up their home-and-home with the Patriots. But LB Quincy Williams said the Jets are keeping that in perspective and, in the phraseology of head coach Robert Saleh, "keeping the main thing the main thing."

"It's not like an everything's-riding-on-this-one-game type of mindset," Williams said. "It's the same focus of not making it a big-big-big game but just doing our thing, doing what we do every single week — focusing on going 1-0."

Here are six players to keep an eye on as the Jets try to master the probably snowy footing and chill the Patriots in the AFL/AFC East rivals' final game of the season.