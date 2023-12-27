6 Players to Watch as Jets Try to Get an Edge on Familiar Foes from Cleveland

Tackles Mekhi Becton and Carter Warren — Have the Jets found an OL that can get them at least to January? Becton-Tomlinson-Tippmann-Hanson-Warren opened holes for their best rushing performance in 10 games and the line allowed no sacks for the first time all season. But the pressure will be on in Cleveland for both young vet LT Becton and rookie Warren, making his third pro start at RT. That's because Myles Garrett looms. The Browns DE lines up wide against both tackles and he's produced a truckload of '23 numbers, including 13 sacks, 26 QB hits and 4 forced fumbles.

LB Quincy Williams — Here's another opportunity for Williams to flash. He and C.J. Mosley need to lead the run defense against a struggling Browns rushing attack (3.86 yards/carry, 26th in the league). If they keep a lid on that, the front four can apply pressure to old friend Flacco in the pocket while Quincy drops into coverage. He got his first career INT Sunday and his 10 PDs are second among all LBs this season. And he could well pitch in on the coverage of TE David Njoku, one of the Browns' three main receiving threats who leads the team in receptions (75) and TD catches (6)

CB D.J. Reed — Flacco we know can throw for 300 yards. We also know he can turn the ball over — he has eight TOs in his four Cleveland starts and the Browns lead the NFL with most INTs thrown (20) and most giveaways (32). Then there's WR Amari Cooper, who can do damage from both sides but was particularly potent vs. right-side coverage during his monster 11-catch, 265-yard, two-TD game in Houston. That means RCB Reed but also Sauce Gardner, Michael Carter and the safeties will welcome any help from Quincy Williams and the front seven to help level the playing field when they have to run with and defend against the ageless Cooper, not to mention former Jet Elijah Moore..