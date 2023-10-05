6 Players to Watch When Jets Put Their Best Foot Forward in Bid for a Big Win at Denver

Aaron Rodgers' visit to the Jets this past weekend from his West Coast Achilles rehab was welcome on many fronts, especially in maintaining and even elevating the mood in the locker room. "I like our frame of mind right now," the QB said.

Nothing would help that frame more than a pretty picture of a win a mile high in Denver on Sunday. Both teams are 1-3 but both are coming off promising games. The Jets were a field goal shy of an upset of the defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs, while the Broncos came back from a 28-7 deficit with 24 unanswered second-half points for their 31-28 W at Chicago.

Jets HC Robert Saleh dismissed any added urgency just because the Jets want to snap their three-game losing streak.

"I feel like every week's a big week. The sense of urgency to win in this league and do your best is always at peak levels every week," Saleh said. "We're going to a Denver team that just came off a big win. They're feeling really good about themselves, and they're probably looking at their schedule and thinking, hey, we've got a chance to get right. So we've got to put our best foot forward and get ready to try to win a football game."

Here are six players to watch as the Jets attempt to breathe the rarefied air of a one-game win streak against the 1-3 Broncos:

RBs Breece Hall and Dalvin Cook — Hall has shown bursts, on his 83-yard scamper in the opener and his 43-yarder vs. the Chiefs. And Hall had the second-longest run by a Jets rookie last year before his injury with a 62-yard touchdown dash. Cook hasn't yet started cooking but would love to turn up the heat with a blast from his past superb seasons with the Vikings. The Broncos, on the other hand, are yielding 176 rushing yards/game, last in the NFL, and 5.6 yards/carry, 31st in the league. The Jets are averaging 4.7 yards/carry, 6th in the league. The Jets surely will try to ride their running game plus efficient Zach Wilson passing, to secure their first two-game road win streak at Denver since 1966-67.