6 Players to Watch as Jets Fight for Victory in Their Final Home Game of '23

If the Jets want to finish their home schedule with a flourish, Sunday is their only remaining chance. If the Green & White have a closing kick for their final three games of the 2023 season, now is the time to shift to a higher gear.

The Washington Commanders come to MetLife Stadium for the first time in eight seasons, and the matchup could be a good one for head coach Robert Saleh's side. Historically, the Jets have won their last three over Washington after losing eight of their first nine in the interconference rivalry.

And as the Jets (5-9) have struggled in dropping six of their last seven, the Commanders (4-10) have done similarly in losing seven of their last eight — and three of their last four on the road, with the only win coming at New England.

The numbers say the Jets, with their top-10 defense and with their 32nd-ranked offense doing battle with Washington's 32nd-ranked defense, have a good opportunity ahead. But can they regain any edge they had in rising to 4-3?

Saleh says, in perfectly understandable coachspeak, that they have no choice.

"It's not necessarily a threat, but it's understood that you are what your tape says you are," Saleh said this week. "I know that at the end of the day, if your brother's going out there to sacrifice and play his tail off, the expectation is you do it for him and you do it for one another. But that's the cool thing about this group. I do think they'll continue to go out there and fight like they have all year."

RB Breece Hall agrees: "The season hasn't gone the way we wanted. It sucks and all that, but we're still trying to finish our season strong."

Here are six players to watch as the Jets fight to start their next 1-0 win streak against the visiting Commanders.