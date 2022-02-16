6 NFL Draft Prospects Who Improved Their Stock During Senior Bowl

Central Michigan OL Bernhard Raimann

A lot of talk about the offensive line from Mobile was centered around Northern Iowa OL Trevor Penning and for good reason. But Central Michigan OL Bernhard Raimann also had a good week. He proved that he belonged after playing just 18 games at offensive line after moving from tight end to left tackle during the coronavirus pandemic. He may be new to the position and comparatively new to the game, but evaluators like his traits.

"He didn't start playing football until he was 14 years old," Austin Gayle of Pro Football Focus said. "He found an egg-shaped ball in Austria and says you know what? I think I'm going to play this in the States. He goes and plays high school football and now has risen up. I was talking to Paul Alexander, the former offensive line coach in the NFL, who's working with Bernhard Raimann. He said this kid picks up everything you put in front of him. You tell him you need to know X, Y and Z and tomorrow he has it nailed. One of the smarter offensive tackles in attendance [at the Senior Bowl] and has the athleticism and power to hold his own."

Auburn CB Roger McCreary

McCreary is a fiery competitor, but a lot of evaluators will knock him for his arm length at 29 1/4 inches. He climbed his way up the depth chart for the Tigers over his four years there and finished his career with 135 tackles, 6 interceptions and 30 pass defenses. He has NFL bloodlines as his uncle, Angelo James, played for the Philadelphia Eagles in 1987. McCreary's week in Mobile caught the eye of executive director Jim Nagy.

"On the American side, Roger McCreary, a corner from Auburn, had a really nice week," Nagy said. "He got voted Player of the Week at corner for their team."

ESPN draft analyst Jordan Reid also pointed out Clemson CB Mario Goodrich, who was first-team All ACC in 2021 and the MVP of the Cheez-It Bowl.

Boise State WR Khalil Shakir

It feels like every year midround receivers who perform well as rookies have been Senior Bowl products, for example Ravens' Devin Duvernay, Rams' and Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp, Commanders' Terry McLaurin, and Raiders' Hunter Renfrow. North Dakota State's Christian Watson had an impressive week and came in at No. 97 on Brugler's updated top 100. South Alabama's Jalen Tolbert was another winner in Mobile, but Jeremiah likes the fit of Shakir with the Green & White. He had 77 catches, 1,117 yards and 7 TDs in 2021.