6 Crazy Records & Stats Frank Gore Has Racked Up over the Years

The Jets over the years have been known to value a great running back in their offense. They drafted Freeman McNeil in 1980, acquired Curtis Martin as a restricted free agent in '98, brought in Le'Veon Bell before last season, and tapped into Thomas Jones, LaDainian Tomlinson and others in the later stages of their storied careers.

Now the Jets have added Frank Gore to their RBs depth chart. No question Gore is near the end of his football, considering he turns 37 years of age on May 14 and will be entering his 16th season in the NFL in the fall.

But as Adam Gase, who worked with him in San Francisco in '08 and coached him with Miami in '18, said last September, before the Jets opened the season against his then-new team, the Bills:

"He still looks like he's 25 somehow, no idea how. If you watched him work day in and day out, it wouldn't surprise you. We would always say, 'Hey, we think you should take today off,' and he's like, 'Wednesdays, I'm practicing.' And he wants every rep. You're in full pads and he's going at it like it's Sunday. That's just how he's always been. There's no other place he'd rather be than the practice field, gameday. Everything about football, he loves."

Loving football, Gore has compiled some crazy numbers, records and distinctions. Here are six of them:

1. Gore currently has 15,347 rushing yards, No. 3 in the NFL all-time and No. 1 among active runners. And with a mere 1,380 more rush yards, he would surpass Walter Payton's 16,726 yards and move into second behind only Emmitt Smith at 18,355 on the big list.