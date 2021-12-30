5 to Watch When the Jets Take On the Buccaneers Sunday at MetLife

WR Jamison Crowder — Crowder's calf kept him out of Jacksonville and limited Zach Wilson to just seven wideout connections (five of those with Braxton Berrios). So the Jets turned to their ground game and it was enough to carry them to victory. That could be effective again — the Jaguars and Bucs run defenses are both allowing 4.2 yards/carry — but it would be great have more options in the passing game off of play-action, especially with rookie WR Elijah Moore still possibly out with his quad injury and with tight end decimated by injury and COVID. Crowder has missed four games this season, yet still leads the Jets with 50 receptions and tops the wideouts with 531 offensive snaps..

C Dan Feeney — The OL was beset by more adversity, with C Connor McGovern's knee injury vs. the Jaguars sending him to IR. Feeney and his mullet took over and looked right at home. And why wouldn't they? Feeney tied for the NFL lead in offensive plays in 2020, taking every one of the Chargers' snaps that season — all at center. And from 2018-20, he was 15th on the NFL's offensive snaps list for all positions. Dude's been around the block. Another plus: Last week Feeney played all 58 plays, the first 51 at LG, the last 7 at C, in a game in which the Jets averaged 7.6 yards/carry and gave up one Zach sack. Still, keep an eye on No. 67 to make sure he gets all his snaps into Wilson's hands and leads the line against a Bucs front that will may missing top sacker Shaq Barrett and one of their top defenders in Lavonte David.