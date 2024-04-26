5 Things to Know About Jets 1st-Round Draft Choice Olu Fashanu

Touchstones: Community...

Fashanu, who doesn't turn 22 until December, has a strong community instinct, which was enhanced at Gonzaga College High, the only Jesuit high school in Washington. Gonzaga's stated aims include blending "education with conscience to help prepare young men for college success and for lives of integrity, purpose and service to others."

One of the purposeful pursuits he took while at Penn State was to become a daily volunteer at a homeless shelter near the university.

...And Did We Mention Education?

Learning, whether on or off the field, is also very important to Olu. He earned a berth on the William V. Campbell Trophy watchlist last preseason, then at midseason was named a finalist for the Campbell award, a.k.a. "the Academic Heisman."

Schooling was and is so important to Fashanu that he declined the option to enter the 2023 NFL Draft as possibly a top-10 selection so that he could remain in college for that senior season. As he told Jets media Thursday night:

"I was just looking at how our roster was shaping up before the start of the season, in my opinion the best team I had in my four years at Penn State. I felt coming back was really the best opportunity I had of winning big at Penn State, get to a Big Ten championship and hopefully a playoff spot. And also, I was just a semester away from graduating, so those two factors made coming back a lot easier."

He earned his degree from the Smeal College of Business in supply chain and information systems.

Quarterbacks He's Protected

Can it be a coincidence that Olu has wound up with outstanding quarterbacks and they with him? While at Gonzaga College HS for the 2018 and '19 seasons, Fashanu was the left tackle protecting Caleb Williams, Yes, Thursday's first overall pick of the NFL Draft by the Bears.

And this week Fashanu has begun a collaboration of unknown length not only with two veteran tackles he studied in high school in Tyron Smith and Morgan Moses but also with another QB who's already attained greatness in Aaron Rodgers.

When Fashanu first pondered the possibility of protecting ARod's blindside during his predraft visit with the Jets, he saw it as "a dream." Then Thursday night he confirmed that initial thought about working with the future Pro Football Hall of Famer.