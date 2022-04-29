5 Things to Know About Jets Top Draft Pick Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner

The Jets hit the Sauce with their fourth overall pick of tonight's first round of the NFL Draft, selecting cornerback Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner and adding him to their young cornerback room that also acquired the services of unrestricted free agent D.J. Reed.

Here are five things Jets fans will need to know about "Sauce" Gardner before he gets to One Jets Drive:

Where's the Sauce?

The first thing many fans want to know about Ahmad Gardner is where "Sauce" comes from. The story is it was bestowed on him at the age of 6 by his youth football coach. And there were no secrets or hidden meanings to the moniker — Gardner said it was due to his athleticism at that tender age.

"It really came from my athletic ability on the field," Gardner told Cincinnati's student newspaper in October 2020. "There wasn't really no meaning, I was an elusive running back, I could juke. It's stuck with me all the way up to here."

Get ready for more sauce as Gardner introduces himself to Jets fans and media. At his first interview as a member of the Green & White on Thursday night in Las Vegas, he displayed his bling, which included a shiny "SAUCE" on a silver chain and a silvery bottle of something looking cool as ice yet somehow hot as Krakatoa hot sauce.