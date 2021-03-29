5 Things to Know About Jets RB Tevin Coleman

Tevin Coleman, signed by the Jets as an unrestricted free agent last week, brings veteran experience and familiarity with the new offense to the running backs room. Here are five things you may not know about the newest addition to the offense of Head Coach Robert Saleh's and coordinator Mike LaFleur.

The 'Rock'

Coleman's parents, Wister and Adlevia, emigrated to the U.S. from Liberia, settling in the Chicago area. Tevin, born on April 16, 1993, was 10 weeks premature and weighed only 3 pounds at birth. Doctors were wary of the child surviving and gave him only a 20 percent chance, but they believed Tevin's birth was a miracle and gave him the nickname 'Rock.' Extra note: He is a descendant of the American-born former president of Liberia, William David Coleman.

Football and Track, Oh My

At Oak Park (IL) High School, Coleman was a star on the gridiron and on the running track.

Forget the triple-threat moniker because Coleman played five, yes, five different positions in high school -- running back, wide receiver, cornerback, punt and kick returner (OK, maybe that's not two separate positions!). In his senior year, he rushed for 949 yards on 83 carries with 13 TDs, and also had 16 receptions for 345 yards and 5 TDs.

For the track & field team, he ran sprints and performed in the long jump. At the 2011 Illinois state championships, Coleman was fourth in the 100 meters at 10.86; and placed second in the long jump with a distance of 7.6 meters (24.9 feet). In another meet, he finished first in the long jump (6.88 meters or 22.57 feet) and was second in the 100 at 10.8 seconds.

Choosing Indiana

With scholarship offers from Georgia Tech, Minnesota and Michigan State, Coleman instead chose the college life of a Hoosier.

He saw limited action as a freshman, but had a breakout season as a sophomore in 2013 until an ankle injury ended his run with three games to play. It was especially frustrating because he had amassed 958 yards and 12 TDs and would not be able to surpass 1,000 yards.

"I think about it a lot," Coleman told IndyStar.com. "I really was hurt that I couldn't get [1,000 yards], but that's just something I'm gonna do this year. It's a goal for me to do it."