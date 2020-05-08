5 Takeaways from the 2020 Jets Schedule

Opener is an Opportunity

For the third time in four seasons, the Jets will open up against the Bills. Some might call this a revenge game after the Green & White squandered a 16-0 lead at home against Buffalo in Week 1 last year and lost a heartbreaking 17-16 contest. But this is a completely new year and the Bills, a club that has made the playoffs in two of the past three years and traded for a new No. 1 target in Stefon Diggs, are no longer the little engine that could. Sean McDermott's crew might not want the title of AFC East favorite after the departure of Tom Brady to Tampa, but they will probably enter the 2020 campaign in that role. Close friends Sam Darnold and Josh Allen, who train together in the offseason under the tutelage of Jordan Palmer and are 1-1 against each other, could be vying for division supremacy for the next 10 years. A healthy C.J. Mosley, who dominated the Bills for almost three quarters last year before suffering a season-altering groin injury, plus All-Pro safety Jamal Adams would like nothing more than to hand Allen a loss in Week 1 before they return home to face the defending NFC Champion 49ers in the Jets' home opener in Week 2. Frank Gore, the NFL's No. 3 all-time leading rusher, spent his first 10 seasons in 'Frisco and is the 49ers all-time leading ground-gainer with 11,073 yards.