5 Plays That Made a Difference in the Jets' Victory Over the Packers

No. 3: Shot to Davis Zach Wilson was controlled in completing 10-of-18 passes for 110 yards, spreading the ball around to 7 receivers with none catching more than 2 passes. Perhaps the biggest of those 10 completions came at the 9:02 mark of the third quarter tied, 3-3, when Wilson found Corey Davis for 41 yards (the longest play of the game) to Green Bay's 20-yard line.

"It was huge," Wilson said. "The shot we had talked about going to getting out on the edge. I wish I still gave him a little bit of a better ball, but I wanted to give him a chance. I didn't want to overthrow it. So, he did a great job going up and getting it and we were able to score the next play. So, I thought a great sequence of putting us in a good position to get a one-on-one, and a good guy going down the sideline for us. It was a good play."