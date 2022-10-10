5 Plays That Made a Difference in the Jets' Victory Over the Dolphins

No. 5: Quinnen Williams' Rumble With a Fumble

After taking a 26-17 lead about five minutes into the fourth quarter, Miami had a first down at its own 20-yard line. DE Carl Lawson, who is more active and comfortable with each game after missing last season with an Achilles tendon injury, broke around right end and zeroed in on Thompson. DL Quinnen Williams scooped up the loose pigskin, sent Miami WR Tyreek Hill to the turf with a monumental straight arm and rambled 12 yards to the 5-yard line. Hall scored on the next play.

"​​Obviously, you want to see a big man get into the end zone, see a big dance or something," DL Sheldon Rankins said about the play. "But a close second is launching another human being into the ground and that's a very close second. I had the pleasure of, you know, when things like that happen, they kind of happen in slow motion.