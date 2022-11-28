5 Plays That Made a Difference in the Jets' Victory Over the Chicago Bears

No. 2 -- White to Wilson, Part Deux White and the Green & White flashed some big-play potential with about 5 minutes left in the first half. Chicago had cobbled together a 10-7 lead, but the Jets needed only 4 plays to cover 78 yards to grab the lead for good. On first-and-10 from near midfield, White feathered a pass over a Bears linebacker and connected again with Wilson, who eluded a would-be tackler on a 54-yard catch-and-run. Wilson, the Jets' leading receiver so far this season, led the team with 5 catches for 95 yards.

Speaking about White, Wilson said: "He comes in and prepares, goes about his business the right way and goes about his preparation the right way and you do things like that consistently, you're going to get it back on the back end. I think we saw that today. That's a really good talent, really good mindset and when you have things like that, that's what comes up."