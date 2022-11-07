5 Plays That Made a Difference in the Jets' Victory Over the Buffalo Bills

No. 5 -- Denzel Mims' Catch in 'Crunch Time'

Third-year wide receiver Denzel Mims was inactive the first six games of the season, but saw his most action on Sunday -- taking 50 snaps (83%) -- no play of greater impact than his only reception of the game on the Jets' final offensive series.

Facing third-and-5 at the Buffalo 18, QB Zach Wilson hit Mims with a laser-strike on a slant route for a first down at the 8-yard line with 2:08 to play. A TD would have been great, but four plays later Greg Zuerlein converted a field-goal attempt from 28 yards. The Wilson-to-Mims collaboration was the only completed pass of the 13-play, 86-yard drive that burned 6:10 off the clock.

The drive featured eight straight running plays, with Michael Carter getting 3 carries for 36 yards and James Robinson running 5 times for 33. The rushing attack, which amassed 174 yards in the game, was particularly sharp on that final drive, never facing a third down as the Jets marched down the field.