5 Plays That Made a Difference in the Jets' Road Victory Over the Broncos

The Jets rode another outstanding performance by the defense to their fourth-straight victory and fourth in a row this season away from MetLife Stadium. Denver's defense wasn't bad either, but the Green & White made the plays at key moments to up their record to 5-2, which is one more victory than the Jets had all last season and is the team's best start since 2010. And that was the last time the Jets advanced to the postseason -- and according to statistics from the NFL, since 1990 teams that began the season 5-2 made the playoffs 75.5% of the time, or 148 of 196 teams. The win, however, could prove to be costly because of injuries to rookie RB Breece Hall, OL Alijah Vera-Tucker and WR Corey Davis.