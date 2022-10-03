5 Plays That Changed the Game in the Jets' Victory Over the Steelers 

No. 5: The Effin' TD

The Jets came up with four interceptions in the game, two grabbed by Lamarcus Joyner (including one in the first quarter to end a Pittsburgh drive and the clincher on the final play of the game). That number included three critical turnovers by Steelers rookie QB Kenny Pickett, who took over in the second half from Mitch Trubisky.

And it was Michael Carter II's interception of Pickett pass that was tipped by TE Pat Freiermuth that set Wilson and the Jets on their final, game-winning drive. Wilson completed passes to Corey Davis, G. Wilson and Michael Carter on the drive, but it was rookie running back Breece Hall (17 carries, 66 yards) who scored on a dive on second-and-goal from the 2-yard line. He stretched the ball out to try and score the touchdown. It was at first ruled to be a fumble, but after review, the Jets got the TD and the win.

After the game, players said that Z. Wilson displayed a cold-blooded determination to put his stamp on the game ... and offer a glimpse of what he's capable of in the future.

Hall recalled that Wilson said: "Let's go score an effin' touchdown."