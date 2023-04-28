5 Players Who Could Make Sense for Jets in Day 2 of NFL Draft

After selecting Iowa State's Will McDonald IV in the first round, No. 15 overall, the Jets are scheduled to have one pick on Day 2. They own the No. 43 overall selection (Round 2). Below are six players who could make sense for the Green & White:

DT Keeanu Benton (6-3, 309), Wisconsin

Benton was earned third-team All-Big Ten honors in 2022 and had a career-high with 35 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks. A team captain this past season, the Janesville, WI, native "flashed promising rush potential during Senior Bowl practices," according to Dane Brugler of The Athletic. Benton was the Badgers' starting nose tackle and played in 45 games (36 starts) in four seasons in Madison. He totaled 80 tackles, 19 TFL, 9 sacks, 1 FF and 4 pass defenses.

OT Matthew Bergeron (6-5, 318), Syracuse

If the Jets want to add to the offensive line, Bergeron is considered one of the best remaining tackle prospects. Bergeron, a four-year starter for the Orange, was the first freshman in school history to start at tackle since 2002. He was named second-team All-ACC and a team captain in 2022. Originally from Quebec, Bergeron's strength is as a run blocker. Lance Zierlein of NFL.com said that Bergeron could kick inside to guard on the pro level.