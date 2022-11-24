5 Players to Watch When the Jets Welcome Chicago to MetLife on Sunday

The Jets need a game to get back into their winning frame of mind, and that game is the next one on the schedule. It happens to be at MetLife Stadium and against the 3-8 Bears, whose quarterback hurt his shoulder last Sunday and whose top runner is out with a hip injury.

The Jets and head coach Robert Saleh have worked through some QB questions of their own this week, with Mike White getting the starting nod and Zach Wilson "resetting" after last week's rough offensive showing at New England. A win, besides lifting the Jets to 7-4, as a side benefit would make White only the second Jets QB in franchise history to notch a home victory over the Bears, with the first being Vinny Testaverde in 2000.

Here are five players in green and white and black to watch closely as the Jets attempt to move to 7-4 for their best 11-game record since opening 2010 at 9-2 and remain in the thick of the AFC playoff hunt as we head ever closer to December and January

QB Mike White — His NFL résumé is thin, with four games and three starts for the Jets last year. Some passing numbers — 5 TDs to 8 INTs, 75.1 rating — are what one would expect from a 2018 fifth-round pick. But he showed 66.7% accuracy and his drive stats are generally good — average drive of 6.0 plays for 33.6 yards, 23.9% TD drive rate, 9.0% three-and-out rate). And there is that beguiling start, finish and conquering of the 5-2 Bengals at MetLife, the 34-31 stunner during which he completed 37 of 45 for 405 yards in his first pro start. Additionally, WR Corey Davis is returning to action plus some right-side O-line starters in Nate Herbig and Max Mitchell are possibly available also. "For Mike, obviously it's a great opportunity," Saleh said, " and I know he'll attack it."