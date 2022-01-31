5 Players for Jets Fans to Watch in the Reese's Senior Bowl

Jets coaches head to Mobile, AL, on Monday to work with the National Team in the Reese's Senior Bowl. Here are five players to watch throughout the week. For an in-depth preview of the prospects and the process, click here.

TE Trey McBride (6-4, 260), Colorado State

McBride, the 2021 John Mackey Award winner, was arguably the most productive tight end in college football with 90 catches for 1,121 yards this past season. He became the first unanimous All-America in school history as well, and has a good chance to be the first tight end drafted in April according Dan Brugler of The Athletic.

"He's a guy that can win as a route runner," Brugler said. "You love the way that his head is always whipped back to the line of scrimmage, locating the football. Drops are very uncommon on his tape. He does a really nice job accelerating out of his breaks, giving his quarterback a little more of a target. He's not a guy who's going to tip his route, he's durable. He can be as productive as his volume, so if you target him, he's going to be productive. One of the concerns is the red zone, he only had 3 touchdowns this year with 90 catches. Not the ratio you want to see, but this is a guy who is going to help you get first downs, move the chains and you need guys like that."

OT Trevor Penning (6-7, 340), Northern Iowa

Penning will be the second Northern Iowa tackle drafted in as many years (Spencer Brown, third round pick by the Bills in 2021). He was named to The Athletic's Bruce Feldman's college freaks list before the season: he can squat 625 pounds, cleans 385 and wears a size 17 shoe. Penning has put on roughly 100 pounds since starting school at Northern Iowa and was the only offensive linemen finalist for the Walter Payton Award, given to the most outstanding player in NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision.