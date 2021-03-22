5 Mile Markers on Corey Davis' Sometimes Bumpy Road to the Jets

New Jets wideout Corey Davis has traveled an interesting and at times rough road from childhood poverty in the Chicago area to an unrestricted free agency megadeal that he just signed with the Green & White. Here are five stops on the Davis highway that Green & White fans may not have been familiar with.

The Hardscrabble Years

Davis is the second youngest of seven children who survived hardship, loneliness, days of "ditching school" and nights of a piece of toast or less for dinner during his upbringing in Wheaton, IL.

"It's ridiculous. I don't understand how I got through that," he told mlive.com in 2013. "It was definitely hard. I don't blame anyone. It helped make me who I am today. ... Me and my brothers have come so far. Most kids would not be where they are today if they went through what we did. We have to keep fighting."

The Grahams' Helping Hands

While he has always maintained a loving relationship with his parents, Olasheni Timson and Michelle Davis, he made the decision as a high school junior to move into the home of Dan and Robin Graham, who became his legal guardians.

Dan, Corey's' youth football coach, was an offensive lineman for Tampa Bay in the late Eighties. And Graham's son, Ryan, played youth and high school football with Davis before quarterbacking at Northern Illinois.

Davis struggled through his first three years of high school, so the Grahams hired a personal tutor for him so he could get his grades up and become eligible for an NCAA scholarship. His only FBS offer came from Western Michigan...

Record Book Assault

Davis went on to a stellar career at WMU. He was the leading freshman receiver in the country in 2013, and as a senior in 2016, he posted career highs with 97 receptions, 1,500 yards and 19 touchdowns and was named Mid-American Conference Offensive Player of the Year. And he racked up a number of entries in the NCAA's FBS record book from his career at Western Michigan.