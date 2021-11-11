5 Jets to Watch When the Bills Come to MetLife Stadium on Sunday

LB C.J. Mosley — Mosley is a Jet to watch every week, but he's got a special place vs. Josh Allen. For one thing, Allen is has the third-highest rushing average among NFL QBs this season at 5.6 yards/carry, so Mosley and the run defense, burned by Indy, will have to be ready not only for Devin Singletary to gallop but for Allen to tuck and run. Then in C.J.'s first game as a Jet, the 2019 opener, he had a pick-six vs. Allen and recovered a center-snap fumble. And that's been Allen's modus operandi as a pro — directing the Bills to victories but occasionally turning the ball over. He's led 7 TD drives in his 5 career games vs. the Jets but also has turned the ball over 9 times. And this year he's thrown 5 picks and lost 2 fumbles. Mosley and the Jets' turnover-starved teammates could use a few tasty takeaways.