5 Jets to Watch When Buffalo Come Calling to Kick Off the Aaron Rodgers 'Era'

RBs Breece Hall and Dalvin Cook— With Hall still getting his surgical knee under him and Cook still returning from shoulder rehab and not being at practice until last week, Saleh was asked if his now 1 and 1A bellcow backs would be on snap counts. Not exactly, said the HC: "We're going to be smart with them." Mixing in Michael Carter and potentially electric rookie Israel Abanikanda and the Jets ground game could have a dynamic yet balanced committee approach early this season. If Dalvin James Cook needs any more of a spark for this one, he'll be going up against younger brother James Dalvin Cook, who earned the starting RB job for the Bills. "I think it's going to be good for our family," Dalvin said. "I just hope we don't give my mom a heart attack."

DL Quinnen Williams and the pass rush — Josh Allen is one of the NFL's elite QBs, as the Jets can attest, having lost 6 of 9 to Allen and the Bills overall and 3 of 4 at home. But they did win last year's MetLife meeting, 20-17, sacking Allen 5 times, forcing 2 fumbles and posting 2 interceptions. The secret on defense starts up front again with Williams coming off his Pro Bowl and career-best season that featured 12 sacks and and 28 QB hits, along with Carl Lawson, John Franklin-Myers, Bryce Huff and a squadron of young edge rushers in Jermaine Johnson, Micheal Clemons and Will McDonald IV. They should be able to get the ball loose at least once when Allen tucks it to do some high-wire scrambling or read/option runs. Allen had the third-most fumbles in the league last year (13) and since his rookie season in 2018 he leads the league with 52 fumbles. If Jets strip sacks are scarce on Monday, then it's up to ...