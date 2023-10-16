5 Plays That Made a Difference in the Jets' Win Over the Eagles

No. 4 -- Interceptions: Jermaine Johnson Has a Hand (Literally) in Two

The first of the Jets' three interceptions of the game was also the first of DL Quinnen Williams' NFL career. Jalen Hurts' short pass over the middle fell briefly into the arms of Dallas Goedert before second-year DL Jermaine Johnson knocked it free. It caromed into the arms of Williams who lumbered 7 yards to the Philly 45-yard line.

"Coach always gets on us about running to the ball, I just played it and ran to the ball.," Williams said. "I think Jermaine Johnson made an unbelievable coverage play, so he's playing lights out. And like I said, he's communicating and executing to the highest level, and I think he just knocked the ball out and it just fell right into my hands, so when I got it I was like, 'O.K. I'm going to score.' I tried to turn on the jets."

On Hall's INT, his second takeaway in as many games after last week's fumble recovery for a TD that iced the game in Denver, it was again Johnson having a hand in the play. Early in the fourth quarter, with Philadelphia at the Jets' 42, Johnson broke in off the left side and hit Hurts' arm. The ball fluttered in the air and fell to Hall, who returned it 5 yards to the 38-yard line.