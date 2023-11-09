5 Players (and 1 Position) to Watch When Jets Make Their First Vegas Road Trip

The promise of the Jets' three-game win streak was halted by the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday. But perhaps it can be resurrected on Sunday Night Football when the Green & White make their first road trip to Sin City to take on the Raiders in Las Vegas.

And this can be a jackpot kind of game for the Jets, depending on which road team shows up and which Raiders team meets them on the field of Allegiant Stadium.

Are the Raiders a low-morale team that just fired head coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler?. Or the same old feisty Rai-duhs who found new life under interim HC Antonio Pierce and pummeled the Giants on Sunday, 30-6? Are they a team with a gimpy starting QB in Jimmy Garoppolo and a spiraling 3-5 record, or a team that continues to play better and better in its home in the Nevada desert, winning its last three games and securing that W over Big Blue with rookie QB Aidan O'Connell filling in smartly for Jimmy G?

The Jets have their own issues to deal with in a struggling offense and an unsettled O-line. They're also poised in a similar position to the Raiders. At 4-4, they're far from out of the AFC playoff talk, but a win over a similarly up-and-down opponent to get them back above .500 is a must for that talk to continue. And head coach Robert Saleh knows it won't be easy.

"They're talented. Their defense is really freaking good. Offensively, obviously, Josh Jacobs and Davante [Adams] are two of the best in football," Saleh said of the Raiders. "We know we've got our hands full going over there."

Here are five players plus a key position that will have to deal with LV's Maxx Crosby when the Jets try to find paradise under the Sunday night lights. In Paradise, NV, of course.

RB Breece Hall — Just as last week seemed to be a perfect opportunity for the passing game to get rolling against the Chargers' 32nd-ranked pass defense, this week's script flips to a great opening for Breece Hall and the Jets running attack vs. the Raiders rush defense, 31st in yards allowed/game and 27th in yards/carry. Hall has been contained by the Eagles, Giants and Chargers, but the last time he went three consecutive games with less than 60 rush yards, he erupted in Denver with his 177-yard game with the 72-yard TD run. A Hall of a game will do wonders in helping Zach Wilson and the passing attack get it together for a big