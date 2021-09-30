4 Players to Watch at MetLife When Jets Host Derrick Henry & Titans on Sunday

LB C.J. Mosley — Davis' scouting report on Derrick Henry, not only Tennessee's but the NFL's leading RB going into his third year, says it all: "It doesn't make sense for him to be that big and run like he does." Henry is the only back with 300-plus rush yards through three weeks, on 80 carries at 4.4 yards a pop. He's the reason the Titans have been able to control the clock in their wins over Seattle and Indianapolis. Mosley, with 10 tackles in each of the past two games, is active and finally on pace for his first 100-plus-tackles season as a Jet and the fifth of his career. He, Folorunso Fatukasi, Quincy Williams and the crew will need to flow to the ball and show who the better third-down team is in this one.