4 Jets Players to Watch a Mile High When They Tackle Denver on Sunday

Four Jets players to watch when the Green & White travel to Denver for Sunday's third game of the season against the Broncos:

RT Morgan Moses — LB Von Miller, in year 10 with Denver and coming off a year lost to injury, has returned with a vengeance. This season he's got all three of the Broncos' sacks (109 for his career) and four of their six QB hits. Flying off the offense's right edge, he was chipped by a tight end once and beat right tackles twice, once inside, once outside, for his takedowns of the Giants' Daniel Jones (twice) and Jaguars rookie Trevor Lawrence (once). The Jets needless to say want to keep their rookie, Zach Wilson, upright and will need answers to slow No. 58. And it will start with seasoned pro Moses, who will be making his 98th start in 99 games at RT (the previous 96 were with Washington).

RB Michael Carter — HC Robert Saleh said his rookie back was "electric" vs. New England, and Carter certainly brought some juice as he led the Jets offense with 88 scrimmage yards, five plays of 10-plus yards (three rushes, two receptions) and six first downs. Despite all that, Carter said, "I think there was more. I left a lot out there. The difference between good and great is so small and I feel like it doesn't mean anything if you can't do it again." If he does it again with 12 yards more, MC would become the first Jets rookie to reach 100 scrimmage yards in a road game since Emerson Boozer at Oakland in 1966. Whatever offense he can provide at Empower Field at Mile High will be greatly appreciated by the Jets.

DL John Franklin-Myers — JFM has flashed early with two sacks, one of them a strip last week vs. the Patriots. Now comes a big task for the Jets' D-line in Denver's Teddy Bridgewater, second among NFL QBs with 77% accuracy and sixth with a 120.7 passer rating. Franklin-Myers describes the challenge: "He's a guy who moves the chains, he does everything well. We've got to make him uncomfortable out there and continue to play our style of defense." Bridgewater has been hit 14 times and sacked five times so there's an opportunity for Franklin-Myers to add to his numbers and to help free up, say, DL Quinnen Williams, who has two hits and no sacks in his modest start to the season.

S Marcus Maye — Maye's been active through two games with 14 tackles, tying C.J. Mosley for the team lead. Four of his tackles, plus a sack and another tackle for loss, have come on third downs to stop drives. He's a key reason the Jets' red zone defense is third in the NFL, allowing a 27% conversion rate. The Broncos, in their home opener, will want to recreate the excitement of Bridgewater completing nine passes for 159 yards to WR Courtland Sutton at the Jaguars last week, but they've been sluggish on third downs, tied for 23rd with a 35% conversion rate. It would also be great for the Green & White if Maye could score the defense's first INT of the season, which would also be Bridgewater's first pick.

