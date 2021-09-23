4 Jets Players to Watch a Mile High When They Tackle Denver on Sunday

Four Jets players to watch when the Green & White travel to Denver for Sunday's third game of the season against the Broncos:

RT Morgan Moses — LB Von Miller, in year 10 with Denver and coming off a year lost to injury, has returned with a vengeance. This season he's got all three of the Broncos' sacks (109 for his career) and four of their six QB hits. Flying off the offense's right edge, he was chipped by a tight end once and beat right tackles twice, once inside, once outside, for his takedowns of the Giants' Daniel Jones (twice) and Jaguars rookie Trevor Lawrence (once). The Jets needless to say want to keep their rookie, Zach Wilson, upright and will need answers to slow No. 58. And it will start with seasoned pro Moses, who will be making his 98th start in 99 games at RT (the previous 96 were with Washington).