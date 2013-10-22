4 Charged in Sunday Altercation at Stadium

The New Jersey State Police have charged four people in connection with the physical altercation that took place at the conclusion of the Jets-Patriots game at MetLife Stadium on Sunday.

Amanda MacDowell, 25, of Marlborough, MA, Jaclyn Nugent, 26, of Boston, and David James Sacco, 28, of Boston were involved in a verbal and physical altercation with Kurt Paschke, 38, of Holbrook, NY, on the stadium's 100 concourse level at about 4:30 p.m.

After a thorough review of the evidence, the State Police said in a statement, "The investigation revealed that Amanda MacDowell and Jaclyn Nugent were observed kicking and punching Paschke in the body and head. Shortly thereafter, Paschke was observed striking Nugent with a punch to the face. David James Sacco then was observed striking Paschke in the face."

The State Police said all four have been charged with simple assault and disorderly conduct and all will face court appearances at East Rutherford Municipal Court.

The New York Jets, in a statement regarding the incident, stated, "We have zero tolerance for this behavior. Consistent with our Fan Code of Conduct, those involved have been banned from attending any events at the stadium. Once the legal process has run its course, each of them must take the necessary steps before even being considered for readmission to future events."