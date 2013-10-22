4 Charged in Sunday Altercation at Stadium

Oct 22, 2013 at 11:16 AM

The New Jersey State Police have charged four people in connection with the physical altercation that took place at the conclusion of the Jets-Patriots game at MetLife Stadium on Sunday.

Amanda MacDowell, 25, of Marlborough, MA, Jaclyn Nugent, 26, of Boston, and David James Sacco, 28, of Boston were involved in a verbal and physical altercation with Kurt Paschke, 38, of Holbrook, NY, on the stadium's 100 concourse level at about 4:30 p.m.

After a thorough review of the evidence, the State Police said in a statement, "The investigation revealed that Amanda MacDowell and Jaclyn Nugent were observed kicking and punching Paschke in the body and head. Shortly thereafter, Paschke was observed striking Nugent with a punch to the face. David James Sacco then was observed striking Paschke in the face."

The State Police said all four have been charged with simple assault and disorderly conduct and all will face court appearances at East Rutherford Municipal Court.

The New York Jets, in a statement regarding the incident, stated, "We have zero tolerance for this behavior. Consistent with our Fan Code of Conduct, those involved have been banned from attending any events at the stadium. Once the legal process has run its course, each of them must take the necessary steps before even being considered for readmission to future events."

Any person banned from MetLife Stadium events may be considered for re-admittance upon completion of an online conduct course, the submission of a written apology, and a request for permission to be allowed to attend events at the stadium.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

3 Things to Know | Week 3: Jets vs. Bengals

Joe Burrow, AFC Champions Are 0-2; Michael Carter, RBs Could Be in Focus Again

news

Three Days Later, Jets QB Joe Flacco's Still Hoppin' Happy About the Win at Cleveland

He's 'Thankful for the Opportunity' Even Though the Ball May Go Back to Zach Wilson After Bengals Game

news

Jets Injury Report | Week 3 vs. Bengals - Wednesday

C.J. Uzomah, Jordan Whitehead & Quinnen Williams Limited at Practice

news

Which 4 Jets Rank In PFF's Top 10 at Their Position?

Joe Flacco, Alijah Vera-Tucker on Offense; Quinnen Williams, D.J. Reed on Defense

news

Ways to Watch and Listen | Jets vs. Bengals

Broadcast and Stream Info for Sunday's Game Against Cincinnati

news

Darrelle Revis Named a First-Year Nominee for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023

Four-Time First Team All-Pro Had 25 INTs and 112 PDs with the Jets

news

Jets Sign OL Adam Pankey to Practice Squad

Green & White Release OL Chris Glaser

news

Jets P Braden Mann Named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week

Mann Successfully Executed the NFL's First Fake Punt of 2022 During the Win Over the Browns

news

2022 Jets High School Coach of the Week Winners

See the Latest Recipients of the Jets High School Coach of the Week Honors

news

Jets' Special Teams Wizard Justin Hardee: 'To Do It Against My Hometown Team Is Special'

Cleveland Native Recovered the Onside Kick in Sunday's Win Over the Browns

news

Jets Sign WR-KR Diontae Spencer to Practice Squad

Green & White Also Released K/P Ty Long

news

Jets and Charles Tyrwhitt Form First Transatlantic NFL Brand Partnership in Menswear

Charles Tyrwhitt becomes Jets "Official Partner" in New York and the United Kingdom, with NFL Club International Home Marketing Area (IHMA) rights

Advertising