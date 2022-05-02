4 Chapters of Jermaine Johnson's Football Journey to the Jets

Attack Mode

Part of Johnson's draft story comes from the Jets' perspective. After his predraft offseason, he was being viewed as a top-half-of-Round-1 pick, even a top-10 selection. A few analysts even projected him a week ago to go to the Jets at No. 4.

But he slipped down the NFL's first-round board. And the Green & White, with their next picks at 35 and 38 in Round 2, were lying in wait.

"We hoped there would be something screwy like that that happened that maybe we could have an opportunity to attack, and we did," Douglas said. "A really good player fell for a short amount of time."

It's a bit arbitrary but still interesting that while the Jets have traded up to make first-round trades before, Thursday's trade with Tennessee was only the second time in franchise draft history that they executed an all-draft-picks deal to climb up from a lower round into Round 1. The only previous time was 2008, when they dealt with Green Bay to go from 36th overall to 30th and grabbed TE Dustin Keller.

The tradeup also gave the Jets their first three-picks first round since 2000, when they had four, at 12, 13, 18 and 27, and converted them into Shaun Ellis, John Abraham, Chad Pennington and Anthony Becht in the "Four Aces" draft.

Quite a Combination

The Jets went up for Johnson because he was that rare blend of team player and supremely confident edge playmaker that Douglas and HC Robert Saleh were seeking.

"I've always had confidence in myself — you kind of have to, going the path I did," he has said. "But I'm a team-first guy and I have strong faith in myself as well as God."

And how does his faith in himself translate? He has said he admires the play of pass rushers Myles Garrett and Kahlil Mack as well as Donald. "People fear them, and that's what I want to be at the next level. I wanted to be feared," he said, adding of his college career, "I just needed to be in the right place, being played and actually being able to be the Jermaine Johnson I know I am for a team."