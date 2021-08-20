3 Things to Watch | Jets-Packers Preseason Game

Zach Wilson Excited for ‘Live Bullets’; Special Teams in Focus

Aug 20, 2021 at 09:30 AM
IMG_6717-greenberg-head
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

E_SZ2_0014-takeaways-thumb

Game 2 for No. 2
Jets rookie QB Zach Wilson received favorable reviews after his first preseason action and is looking for a similar outing in his second.

"Really the same thing as we did the first," he said. "How can we be cleaner? Execution, no negative plays, in and out of the huddle, dominating up front but then also being able to just have some explosive plays. Get up and down the field and score some points."

Wilson, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 draft, looked comfortable last Saturday against the Giants and showed good decision making while completing 6 of 9 passes for 63 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions (87 rating). Head coach Robert Saleh said that Wilson will play a couple more series than last week, which would put him at three or four. Wilson's two drives against the Giants resulted in three points.

He won't get to play against his favorite player when he was growing up, Packers QB Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers isn't taking a preseason snap. After two joint practices lining up against Green Bay's defense, Wilson is excited for the real test.

"I think that's so tough [to evaluate where you are] because in practice we're not getting tackled," he said. "It's like how do you know if you needed to escape or not and that's what's so tough. You need to kind of just pretend like the pocket is good and I think, kind of like I said last week, once the bullets are live, I think you kind of just naturally understand when to get in and out of the pocket and escape. You'll see messy fronts, guys breaking through or whatever and you kind of understand when to get out. But right now, it's too hard to know when guys are up behind us if we're getting hit right there or if we got to go or if we should just stay there and throw the ball."

Fire Off the Ball
Similar to Wilson's reference to not being tackled in practice, the running game's true litmus test can only come in the game when O-linemen can go at full force and the running backs get tackled. The starters fired off the ball against the Giants as RBs Ty Johnson and rookie Michael Carter combined for 34 yards on 7 carries (4.9 avg) on the offense's first drive.

"The first play was a 12-yard run, so to come out and to see it truly where those holes are going to be, truly to see if our running backs break the arm tackle," C Connor McGovern said. "When it's not in practice, you ought to give the defense the benefit of the doubt that he's going to make that arm tackle. You want to give the running back the benefit of the doubt that he's going to break it. So, it's hard to truly see where the yards are out there.

"We're fired up. Kind of feel like a broken record but this whole offensive line is built for this and we're really excited. I think we have some really, really good backs so we're going to be able to run the ball and in this system, that's the best way to help Zach out. I think we'll be able to accomplish that."

Through the Lens | Best Photos from the Joint Practices with the Packers

See All of the Top Images from the Jets' Trip to Green Bay for Joint Practices

Aaron Rodgers & Robert Saleh
1 / 70

Aaron Rodgers & Robert Saleh

Robert Saleh, Mike LaFleur & Matt LaFleur
2 / 70

Robert Saleh, Mike LaFleur & Matt LaFleur

Aaron Rodgers, Zach Wilson & Mike LaFleur
3 / 70

Aaron Rodgers, Zach Wilson & Mike LaFleur

Aaron Rodgers & Zach Wilson
4 / 70

Aaron Rodgers & Zach Wilson

E__NY_1922
5 / 70
E_SA104214
6 / 70
E_SZP_2961
7 / 70
E_SA104934
8 / 70
Brandin Echols
9 / 70

Brandin Echols

Joe Douglas
10 / 70

Joe Douglas

Josh Adams
11 / 70

Josh Adams

Corey Davis & Zach Wilson
12 / 70

Corey Davis & Zach Wilson

Zach Wilson
13 / 70

Zach Wilson

E_SZ1_1054
14 / 70
E_SZ1_1030
15 / 70
Mekhi Becton
16 / 70

Mekhi Becton

Conor McDermott
17 / 70

Conor McDermott

La'Mical Perine
18 / 70

La'Mical Perine

Bryce Huff
19 / 70

Bryce Huff

Dan Feeney & Zach Wilson
20 / 70

Dan Feeney & Zach Wilson

MIchael Carter
21 / 70

MIchael Carter

Robert Saleh
22 / 70

Robert Saleh

Quinnen Williams
23 / 70

Quinnen Williams

Corey Davis
24 / 70

Corey Davis

E_SZ2_0006
25 / 70
Braxton Berrios
26 / 70

Braxton Berrios

Josh Adams
27 / 70

Josh Adams

Mekhi Becton
28 / 70

Mekhi Becton

Aaron Rodgers & Robert Saleh
29 / 70

Aaron Rodgers & Robert Saleh

Tevin Coleman
30 / 70

Tevin Coleman

E_SZ1_0436
31 / 70
Carl Lawson
32 / 70

Carl Lawson

E_SZ1_0387
33 / 70
Zach Wilson
34 / 70

Zach Wilson

Carl Lawson
35 / 70

Carl Lawson

Jarrad Davis
36 / 70

Jarrad Davis

E_SA104540
37 / 70
Folorunso Fatukasi
38 / 70

Folorunso Fatukasi

E_SA106303
39 / 70
Josh Johnson, James Morgan, Zach Wilson & Aaron Rodgers
40 / 70

Josh Johnson, James Morgan, Zach Wilson & Aaron Rodgers

Isaiah Dunn & Jamien Sherwood
41 / 70

Isaiah Dunn & Jamien Sherwood

Michael Carter & Ty Johnson
42 / 70

Michael Carter & Ty Johnson

Josh Adams
43 / 70

Josh Adams

James Morgan
44 / 70

James Morgan

George Fant & Morgan Moses
45 / 70

George Fant & Morgan Moses

Greg Van Roten
46 / 70

Greg Van Roten

D.J. Montgomery
47 / 70

D.J. Montgomery

Zach Wilson
48 / 70

Zach Wilson

E_SNYL3039
49 / 70
Corey Davis
50 / 70

Corey Davis

Jeff Ulbrich
51 / 70

Jeff Ulbrich

E_SNY_4166_1
52 / 70
E_SNY_3266
53 / 70
Chris Herndon
54 / 70

Chris Herndon

Aaron Rodgers & Zach Wilson
55 / 70

Aaron Rodgers & Zach Wilson

Robert Saleh & Dan Feeney
56 / 70

Robert Saleh & Dan Feeney

E_SA106206
57 / 70
Folorunso Fatukasi, Tanzel Smart & John Franklin-Myers
58 / 70

Folorunso Fatukasi, Tanzel Smart & John Franklin-Myers

Denzel Mims
59 / 70

Denzel Mims

Mike White, Mike LaFleur & Zach Wilson
60 / 70

Mike White, Mike LaFleur & Zach Wilson

E_SA104208
61 / 70
E_SA104241
62 / 70
Connor McGovern
63 / 70

Connor McGovern

Michael Carter & Aaron Rodgers
64 / 70

Michael Carter & Aaron Rodgers

Ty Johnson and Hamsah Nasirildeen
65 / 70

Ty Johnson and Hamsah Nasirildeen

Quinnen Williams
66 / 70

Quinnen Williams

Jamien Sherwood, Blake Cashman & Noah Dawkins
67 / 70

Jamien Sherwood, Blake Cashman & Noah Dawkins

Elijah Moore & Randall Cobb
68 / 70

Elijah Moore & Randall Cobb

Robert Saleh & Matt LaFleur
69 / 70

Robert Saleh & Matt LaFleur

E_SNYL3789
70 / 70
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Increase Your Value
While most fans will pay attention to how K Matt Ammendola, who has a chance to "seize" the job and P Braden Mann, who had an impressive start to his second season against the Giants, on special teams, reserve players will try and showcase their value as they jockey for a spot on the 53-man roster. Last week, for example, WR Vyncint Smith made a great play by knocking one of Mann's punts out at the 1-yard line.

"We talked about it the other day, [special teams coordinator Brant Boyer] doesn't sit in the corner without having an opinion," Saleh said. "He's going to have a say. He's still a big part of this game even though the rules are trying to tilt against it. He's still a big part of this game and when you look at value of the roster, how much can you contribute to special teams, especially if you're not a quote-unquote starter? Your value on special teams becomes that more important, so it is very valuable."

Related Content

news

Corey Davis and QB Zach Wilson Are 'Definitely Getting There'

Jets' No. 1 WR Benefits from the Competition with Packers' CB Jaire Alexander
news

Inside the Numbers | Final Look at Jets' Pass Defense vs. Giants

Last Time Green & White Allowed Less Than 56 Net Yards in a Game: 2012; Last Time in Preseason: 1970
news

Jets DE Carl Lawson Will Miss Season with Ruptured Achilles 

S Zane Lewis Will Also Miss the 2021 Season with Knee Injury
news

Jets Joint Practice Report | Carl Lawson Exits Practice Early with Ruptured Achilles Tendon

Zach Wilson Leads 2-Minute Score; Sharrod Neasman Picks Off Packers' Aaron Rodgers
news

Jets Offense Has Hurdles to Clear but OC Mike LaFleur Remains Positive

He Notes Pass Blocking Has Struggled Recently Yet Saw Good Command from His QBs in Preseason Opener
news

Jets-Packers Joint Practice Highlights (8/19) | Zach Wilson Goes Deep to Braxton Berrios, Corey Davis TD, Jets D Picks Off Aaron Rodgers & More

See Some of the Top Plays from Thursday's Joint Practice in Green Bay
news

Jets' Robert Saleh, Packers' Matt LaFleur Have Quickly Become Great NFL Frenemies

The 2 Coaches Remain Fast Friends Even While They Are Competing at Joint Practices This Week
news

Marcus Maye: Jets Are Practicing Against 'Best of the Best'

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers: Jets Defense Was "Anything But Vanilla"
news

Ways to Watch & Listen | Jets at Packers Preseason Game

See All of the Broadcast and Stream Info for Saturday's Game at Lambeau Field
news

Connor McGovern on Zach Wilson: 'I Can See the Growth Everyday'

Jets' Veteran Center Building a Strong Bond With Team's Rookie QB
news

Where Are They Now: John Hall

Catch Up with the Former Jets Kicker from Wisconsin
Advertising