3 Things to Watch | Jets-Eagles Preseason Game

Wilson's Reps Under Center

Wilson has been impressive in both of his preseason games. He played two series against the Giants and four against the Packers, completing 15 of 20 passes (75%) for 191 yards and 2 TDs without throwing an interception. The No. 2 overall pick out of BYU said he wants to play Friday against the Eagles.

"I've thought that the last couple games that I wish I could play the whole game," he said. "You don't want to get injured or anything before the season and put yourself in a bad spot. I'm not worried about that, but you know how it is with injuries across the board. I wish I could play more because the experiences, the learning the tempo of the game, the operation and everything is so good for us to see and to feel. Just getting used to it, you get more comfortable as you keep playing."

He added of playing in the preseason: "It's huge. It's honestly probably good for everyone no matter how long you've played to an extent. Obviously, you don't want guys getting injured, but for a quarterback, especially me, in college as a freshman you're seeing your defense every single day. And then you get to your first game in September and it's a brand new team, the speed is different and everything is thrown at you once.