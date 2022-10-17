3 Takeaways | Jets Wanted to Take Packers 'to Deep Water'

Special Teams Travel

The Jets' special teams made a statement on Sunday in the 27-10 win in Green Bay. DT Quinnen Williams blocked Mason Crosby's field-goal attempt on the first play in the second quarter, which would have given the Packers a 3-0 lead. It was Crosby's first miss of the season.

In the third quarter, rookie DL Micheal Clemons blocked Pat O'Donnell's punt that was recovered by S Will Parks, who ran 20 yards for the score and put the Green & White up 17-3. It was the Jets' first score off a blocked punt since 2019. They became one of four teams since 2000 to block a field goal, and a punt for a touchdown in the same game.

"We were dialing stuff up all game," Parks said. "Coach [Brant] Boyer does a wonderful job making in-game adjustments, seeing whose the weakest part of the team or who's giving up a lot of pressure. Kudos to him with that dial up. Mike Clemons coming in, but he's been doing that to people all year long -- putting people guards and tackles on their punt team in their punter's back pocket. That was a team thing, I just scooped it up and the rest was history."