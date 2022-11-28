3 Takeaways Jets vs. Bears | Offense Keeps 'Foot on Pedal' in Win vs. Bears

Slow Start on Defense

The Jets allowed 136 yards in the first quarter and 10 points on Chicago's first two drives before tightening up. The defense kept the Bears off the scoreboard for the remainder of the game and allowed 77 combined yards in the second and third quarters.

"Started a little slow," Saleh said. "Credit to them. Created a couple of explosives on checkdowns. [RB David Montgomery] is a damn good back, but I thought the defense did a good job settling. We have to fix this tackling. I'll give credit to that kid, he's a load. But still a lot of things that we can get better at."

On the first drive, the defense allowed a 26-yard reception to Montgomery and a 33-yard catch-and-run to RB Darrynton Evans. They combined for 55 yards after the catch on those two plays.

The Bears ran for 127 yards, averaging 4.4 yards per carry as Montgomery led the NFL's No. 1 rushing offense with 14 carries for 79 yards (5.6 avg).