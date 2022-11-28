3 Takeaways Jets vs. Bears | Offense Keeps 'Foot on Pedal' in Win vs. Bears

Zonovan “Bam” Knight Makes NFL Debut; Defense Tightens Up After Slow Start

Nov 28, 2022 at 08:30 AM
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

The Jets (7-4) got back in the win column on Sunday, taking down the Bears (3-9), 31-10. Here are three takeaways from the Week 12 game.

Offensive Turnaround
After totaling a season-low 103 yards at New England last Sunday, the Jets flipped the script on offense with a season-high 466 yards against Chicago.

QB Mike White, making his first start of the 2022 season, wasted little time finding the end zone. He led the Jets on a 9-play, 75-yard touchdown drive on their opening possession, the team's first opening-drive TD of the season.

"It was good to see to see that offense have that good methodical drive to open up the game and really kept their foot on the pedal the entire game," HC Robert Saleh said.

White completed 78.6% of his passes (22 of 28) for 315 yards and 3 touchdowns, becoming one of two quarterbacks in NFL history to throw for at least 300 yards and 3 TDs in two of his first four starts (Patrick Mahomes). He completed passes to 10 different players and the team converted 7 of 12 (58%) on third down.

New Horse in the Stable
The Jets ran the rock well against the Bears' No. 29-ranked rush defense, totaling 158 yards on 32 carries for an average of 4.9 yards per carry.

In his first NFL regular-season game, undrafted rookie Zonovan "Bam" Knight led the Green & White with 14 carries for 69 yards (4.9 avg) after Michael Carter sprained his ankle in the third quarter and did not return.

"I kept wondering why I kept going back out there," said Knight, who was signed from the practice squad to the active roster on Oct. 25. "Everything happens for a reason, so I'm glad I was able to make the most of those opportunities today."

Knight started the season on the practice squad. RB James Robinson, who was acquired from Jacksonville in a trade the same day the Jets signed Knight to the active roster, was inactive for the game.

"Felt like over the past few weeks there's been a lot of meat on the bone in the run game and we felt like if we could just get vertical and get rolling," Saleh said. "With James, he's still learning our system, there's still things he's getting comfortable with, so no one has seen the last of him. Just thought this would be an opportunity to get a change of pace with Bam, who gets vertical pretty quick."

Slow Start on Defense
The Jets allowed 136 yards in the first quarter and 10 points on Chicago's first two drives before tightening up. The defense kept the Bears off the scoreboard for the remainder of the game and allowed 77 combined yards in the second and third quarters.

"Started a little slow," Saleh said. "Credit to them. Created a couple of explosives on checkdowns. [RB David Montgomery] is a damn good back, but I thought the defense did a good job settling. We have to fix this tackling. I'll give credit to that kid, he's a load. But still a lot of things that we can get better at."

On the first drive, the defense allowed a 26-yard reception to Montgomery and a 33-yard catch-and-run to RB Darrynton Evans. They combined for 55 yards after the catch on those two plays.

The Bears ran for 127 yards, averaging 4.4 yards per carry as Montgomery led the NFL's No. 1 rushing offense with 14 carries for 79 yards (5.6 avg).

"They schemed up a few plays for our defense, but they're No. 1 in the league in running the ball and they did run the ball today to a good level," said LB C.J. Mosley, who had his first interception of the season. "But when it came down to it, I know we gave up one red-zone touchdown, but we pretty much held our own and played well on third down. Tackled well for the most part and just had fun out there today. Have to do it again next week."

