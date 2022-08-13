3 Takeaways | Jets Rally for Preseason Win Vs. Eagles 

Tight Ends Featured

If the preseason opener is any indication of what's to come, expect the tight ends to be featured in Mike LaFleur's offense in 2022. Five TEs caught passes -- Tyler Conklin, Trevon Wesco, Kenny Yeboah, Lawrence Cager and Jeremy Ruckert.

Cager, a converted wide receiver, led the team with 40 receiving yards. Conklin, who's been tremendous since signing with the Jets in March, had 3 catches for 29 yards including a conversion on third-and-9. But it was the rookie, Ruckert, who gave the Jets their first lead of the game.

With 5:21 left in the fourth quarter, he slipped behind the defense on fourth-and-goal from the 1-yard line off play action as Mike White found him in the end zone. That put the Jets up, 17-14.