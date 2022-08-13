3 Takeaways | Jets Rally for Preseason Win Vs. Eagles 

Defensive Line Accounts for 4 Sacks; Bam Knight, Calvin Jackson Help Green & White Finish Comeback

Aug 13, 2022 at 09:24 AM
IMG_6717-greenberg-head
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

E_SZR_3759-ruckert-thumb

The main storyline from the Jets' 24-21 preseason win over the Eagles is the injury status of QB Zach Wilson, who left Friday's game with a knee injury and will undergo an MRI on Saturday. But here are three takeaways from the Green & White's come-from-behind victory in Philadelphia.

UDFAs Impress
A pair of undrafted free agents -- RB Bam Knight and WR Calvin Jackson -- helped the Jets overcome an 11-point deficit in their 24-21 preseason win at Philadelphia. Knight, who finished No. 1 in N.C. State history with 5.45 rushing yards per attempt and 29.8 yards per kickoff return, was a dual threat in his first game for the Green & White.

His hard-fought 2-yard touchdown run in the third quarter, the team's first score of the preseason, cut the Eagles' lead to 14-10. Then in the fourth quarter down, 21-17, with 1:40 remaining in regulation, Knight's 52-yard kickoff return put the offense on its own 47-yard line.

Six plays later, QB Chris Streveler hit Jackson for the game-winning score, a 5-yard TD.

"That just speaks to the depth that we have," S Will Parks said. "Other than that, the resilience that the young guys have back there. … Like Coach Saleh talks about, the extra 60% and the grit, those guys showed it there tonight. It's good to build on it."

Defensive Line Eats
The defensive line is debatably the Jets' deepest position and it showed Friday night.

The group accounted for 4 of the team's 5 sacks. DT Tanzel Smart had 2 sacks and 3 QB hits; Jabari Zuniga, who's had a nice camp, had 1 sack and 2 QB hits; and rookie Micheal Clemons notched his first NFL sack in Gotham Green. After allowing two touchdowns on their first two drives, the Green & White did not allow any points in seven possessions.

"Really good execution across the board," HC Robert Saleh said. "I thought the defense did a great job. They had that one drive, but up until then, they were getting a lot of three-and-outs and doing a really nice job."

Tight Ends Featured
If the preseason opener is any indication of what's to come, expect the tight ends to be featured in Mike LaFleur's offense in 2022. Five TEs caught passes -- Tyler Conklin, Trevon Wesco, Kenny Yeboah, Lawrence Cager and Jeremy Ruckert.

Cager, a converted wide receiver, led the team with 40 receiving yards. Conklin, who's been tremendous since signing with the Jets in March, had 3 catches for 29 yards including a conversion on third-and-9. But it was the rookie, Ruckert, who gave the Jets their first lead of the game.

With 5:21 left in the fourth quarter, he slipped behind the defense on fourth-and-goal from the 1-yard line off play action as Mike White found him in the end zone. That put the Jets up, 17-14.

"It felt great just to be out there," Ruckert said. "I missed a lot during camp. It's pretty hard having never missed anything and having to deal with that. Having to watch and learn from the sidelines instead of being out there was pretty tough, so making the most of it when I was out there. It felt good to be out there and feels great to score."

Game Gallery | Jets at Eagles | Preseason

See the best images of the Jets' 24-21 victory during the preseason opener at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

E_SS2_9558
1 / 36
E_SZ1_3067
2 / 36
E_SZ1_2826_1
3 / 36
E_SZ1_2997
4 / 36
E_SZ1_2945
5 / 36
E_SZ1_3037
6 / 36
E_SZ1_2900
7 / 36
E_SZ1_3377
8 / 36
E_SZ1_3437
9 / 36
E_SZ1_3419
10 / 36
E_SZ1_3263
11 / 36
E_SZ1_3307
12 / 36
E_SZ1_3404
13 / 36
E_SZ1_3289
14 / 36
E_SZ1_3385
15 / 36
E_SZ1_4108
16 / 36
E_SZ1_4390
17 / 36
E_SZ1_4333
18 / 36
E_SZ1_4447
19 / 36
E_SZ1_4369
20 / 36
E_SZ1_4402
21 / 36
E_SZ1_4265
22 / 36
E_SZ1_4168
23 / 36
E_SZ1_4010
24 / 36
E_SZ1_4127
25 / 36
E_SZ1_3981
26 / 36
E_SZ1_4121
27 / 36
E_SZR_3553
28 / 36
E_SZR_3603
29 / 36
E_SZR_3606
30 / 36
E_SZR_3701
31 / 36
E_SZR_3759
32 / 36
E_SZR_3813
33 / 36
E_SZR_3876
34 / 36
E_SS2_9505
35 / 36
E_SZR_4111
36 / 36
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Zach Wilson Leaves Jets' Preseason Opener at Philly with Knee Injury

HC Robert Saleh: 'No Update Yet ... We're Going to Wait on the MRI to Get More Details' Saturday

news

Jets Fourth-String QB Chris Streveler Answers Call

Journeymen Manufactures Two Fourth-Quarter Scoring Drives

news

Jets-Eagles Game Recap | QB Zach Wilson Injures Knee in Preseason-Opening Win in Philadelphia

Second-Year QB Stepped Awkwardly Early in the First Quarter

news

Robert Saleh: 'Young Guys' Battling for Comeback Win Is 'Fun Part of Preseason'

But HC Wasn't Happy with LB Quincy Williams' 1st-Quarter Late Hit in Jets' 24-21 Triumph in Philly: 'Egregiously Awful'

news

Jets & Eagles, Summer Foes Forever, Square Off in Preseason Opener at Philly

Gate's Ready to Open on Year 2 for Robert Saleh, Zach Wilson, Carl Lawson Among Many Others

news

Jets-Eagles Preseason Game Preview

4 Things to Watch as HC Robert Saleh and QB Zach Wilson Lead the Green & White Into Preseason Opener

news

Which New Jet Are You Most Excited to Watch Friday vs. the Eagles?

Sauce Gardner, Garrett Wilson & Rookie Class Set to Make NFL Debut; Carl Lawson Expected to Play in Preseason Opener

news

WATCH | Jets at Eagles Preseason Game Stream

See All of the Broadcast and Stream Info for Friday's Preseason Opener

news

New York Jets & WCBS Extend Partnership as Official Broadcast Home of the Team

Building off a 24-year partnership WCBS to Carry Jets Preseason Games, Shoulder Programming, and Other Team Content Throughout the Year

news

Alijah Vera-Tucker: Jets OL Must Move On Despite 'Devastating' Injury to Mekhi Becton

Robert Saleh & Coaches Weigh RT Options; AVT Says Line 'Can Definitely Still Be Good'

news

TE Tyler Conklin Has Been a 'Pleasant Surprise' for the Jets

Free Agent Signee on QB Zach Wilson: 'Before I Got Here, I Could See All the Traits'

Advertising