3 Takeaways | Jets Offense Wants to 'Bottle Up' First Half, 'Come Out Firing' in 2024

The Jets (6-9) beat the Commanders (4-11), 30-28, at MetLife Stadium on Sunday. Here are three takeaways from the Week 16 game.

Tale of Two Halves … Again

The last time the Jets played at MetLife Stadium, they were shut out in the first half against the Texans before putting together a 30-point second half. Sunday against the Commanders, the Green & White posted 27 first-half points and did not score in the second half until Greg Zuerlein's game-winning 54-yard field goal with 10 seconds remaining.

"It's kind of been the other way around," WR Garrett Wilson said. "I feel like when we get to these interviews, it's like we finished strong, started slow. We have to figure out how to pull it all together and take it into next season. We have to find a way to get better in these next two games all around and then bottle it up and next season come out firing."

The Jets' 57 points over the two halves was their most at home over a two-half span (not including OT) since scoring 62 points against the Buccaneers in 1985.

The Green & White scored on the first offensive drive, a 25-yard FG, for the second time this season (Week 10 at Las Vegas). For the first time in 30 years, the Jets started their first three drives in opposing territory. It was also the first time since 2012 any team in the NFL has had its first three in plus territory.