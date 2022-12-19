3 Takeaways | Jets' Margin For Error 'Is Gone' After Loss to Lions

Pair of Fourth and 1s

The Jets' defensive performance was sandwiched by a pair of fourth-and-1 plays -- one that went their way and one that did not.

Detroit opened the game by driving 73 yards in 14 plays to the Jets' 1-yard line. Lions RB Jamaal Williams, who leads the NFL with 14 rushing touchdowns, was stuffed by LB Quincy Williams and Detroit turned the ball over on downs.

The Lions' lone offensive touchdown came on fourth-and-1 out of the 2-minute warning in the fourth quarter. QB Jared Goff hit TE Brock Wright, who coincidentally did not block Williams on the fourth-and-1 stop earlier in the game, for a 51-yard score (47 yards after the catch) that gave Detroit a 20-17 lead.

"We were playing aggressive defense because it's fourth-and-1, so you have to play aggressive," Reed said. "If we stop the run, we win the game. He blocked whoever he blocked for about 1-2 seconds, which if you see your man block, you're going to naturally trigger for the run. He kind of just squirted out to the opposite side of the field and was wide open."

"As a defense we put that on us because we want to be in those situations. We have a top defense in the NFL, so we put that on our chest and we'll take that to the chin. Obviously we're going to watch the tape and learn from it but we have to give credit to them for that play."