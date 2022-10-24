3 Takeaways | Jets 'Gutted One Out' vs. Broncos 

Another Critical Special-Teams Performance

The Jets special teams continue to be a major factor (and wins). With expected wind gusts of up to 30 miles per hour, K Greg Zeurlein accounted for 10 of the team's points – 3 field goals, including a pair in the fourth quarter, and an extra point.

"It's the difference," Saleh said. "Their kicker misses a field goal and an extra point, Z split the uprights every time. With that team, points are going to be hard to come by. Z gave the confidence for me, even on those fourth-and-1s where the analytics say go for it. I felt like it we kept chipping away, points were at a premium."

P Braden Mann and the punt unit were stellar. Mann averaged 54.8 yards per punt on 8 kicks, including a long of 72 yards. He pinned Denver inside its 20-yard line twice, including once on the 1-yard line as Brandin Echols, the starting gunner opposite Justin Hardee, downed the ball by the sideline.