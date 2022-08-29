3 Takeaways | Jets Come From Behind Again to Finish Perfect Preseason 

After a seesaw affair that included three lead changes in the fourth quarter, the Jets finished the preseason with a perfect 3-0 mark after taking down the Giants, 31-27, at MetLife Stadium. The team has its final roster cutdown on Tuesday and will open the regular season in two weeks when the Baltimore Ravens visit on the 21st Anniversary of 9-11. Here are 3 takeaways from the Jets' latest summer thriller:

Legend of Streveler

What else would you expect? A Jets preseason game in 2022 meant Chris Streveler heroics.After leading the Green & White to come-from-behind victories over the Eagles and the Falcons to start the preseason, Streveler did it again while leading the Jets to a thrilling 31-27 win over the Giants. He completed 10 of 13 for 96 yards and 2 TDs including the game winner to Calvin Jackson in the final seconds for the second time in three contests.

"It's always exhilarating when you have an opportunity to go down and put a two-minute drive together and that type of stuff," Streveler said. "There's no hero in the game. It's everyone making plays. … It's always exciting when you have that opportunity at the end of the game with a couple of minutes left to go down and potentially win a football game."

Joe Flacco and the first-team offense played four series against mostly Giants backups and two of those possessions resulted in turnovers. After moving the ball 51 yards to start the game, Flacco did a nice job on third down and found RB Michael Carter as an outlet. Carter had enough for first-down yardage, but the ball was jarred free and Giants LB Austin Calitro recovered to prevent a scoring threat.

Early in the second quarter, Flacco again looked for Carter on third down after dancing out of the pocket to the right. Calitro watched Flacco's eyes, dropped into coverage and not only intercepted the ball but returned it 35 yards for a TD.

"It's definitely aggravating the way things ended there, just the way we turned the ball over and the way we did it at the end there," Flacco said. "I was trying to hold on as long as I could and I feel like Michael was kind of breaking up the field as I was heading towards the out of bounds line there and I just tried to get it up over his head and I just kind of yanked it right to the guy's chest. So, definitely annoying that that happened."