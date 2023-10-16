3 Takeaways | Jets Finish 'Gauntlet of Quarterbacks' With 4 Turnovers in Win vs. Eagles

The Jets (3-3) beat the Eagles (5-1) at MetLife Stadium on Sunday. Here are three takeaways from the Week 6 matchup.

Message Delivered

Forcing turnovers was an emphasis for the Jets defense this offseason after finishing No. 29 in the NFL in takeaways with 16 last season. Through the first six games of the season, the group is tied for second with 13.

In three games against the NFL's premier quarterbacks -- Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts -- the defense has 8 interceptions. The defense picked off Hurts three times in Week 6 and forced a fumble and recovery. The last time the Jets were plus-4 in the turnover battle was Week 9 of the 2015 season against the Jaguars.

"Through these first six weeks, we have played a gauntlet of quarterbacks," HC Robert Saleh said. "I know we haven't won them all, but we've embarrassed all of them. Just really proud of the defense and their resolve."

Sunday's game was the first time the Jets have had 3-plus takeaways in consecutive games since Weeks 1-2 of the 2015 season. The Green & White now have three games with 3-plus takeaways after doing so once last season.