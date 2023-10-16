3 Takeaways | Jets Finish 'Gauntlet of Quarterbacks' With 4 Turnovers in Win vs. Eagles

Green & White Offense Struggles on Third Down and in Red Zone; Special Teams Continues to Impress 

Oct 16, 2023 at 12:46 PM
IMG_6717-greenberg-head
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

3-Takeaways-vs-philly-wk6

The Jets (3-3) beat the Eagles (5-1) at MetLife Stadium on Sunday. Here are three takeaways from the Week 6 matchup.

Message Delivered
Forcing turnovers was an emphasis for the Jets defense this offseason after finishing No. 29 in the NFL in takeaways with 16 last season. Through the first six games of the season, the group is tied for second with 13.

In three games against the NFL's premier quarterbacks -- Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts -- the defense has 8 interceptions. The defense picked off Hurts three times in Week 6 and forced a fumble and recovery. The last time the Jets were plus-4 in the turnover battle was Week 9 of the 2015 season against the Jaguars.

"Through these first six weeks, we have played a gauntlet of quarterbacks," HC Robert Saleh said. "I know we haven't won them all, but we've embarrassed all of them. Just really proud of the defense and their resolve."

Sunday's game was the first time the Jets have had 3-plus takeaways in consecutive games since Weeks 1-2 of the 2015 season. The Green & White now have three games with 3-plus takeaways after doing so once last season.

"We're going to continue battling," HC Robert Saleh said. "We're going to continue to try to find a way to write our story for this year. Obviously, winning this game going into the bye week is nice, but we had a big win last year, too. We need to come out of the bye week with even more intent and more of that mindset and continue to find ways to get better so we can finish stronger."

Offense Close to Finding Its Stride
In the thrilling upset win, the Jets continued to struggle on third down (2 of 11) and in the red zone (1 of 4).

"Too many negative plays, too many things kicking us out of having a chance to really have an opportunity to go get a touchdown there," said QB Zach Wilson, who threw for 186 yards and completed 19 of 33 (57.6%). "Super frustrating. Two weeks in a row we're not scoring touchdowns. We've got to find a way and we're going to do that."

Breece Hall, coming off a career-high 177 rushing yards in Week 5, had 39 rushing yards including the game-winning touchdown. He also finished second on the team with 5 receptions and 54 yards.

The second-year back has 287 scrimmage yards over his last two games. In the last five years, the only Jets player with more yards over a two-game span is ... Breece Hall ... with 318 in Weeks 5-6 last season.

Game Photos | Jets vs. Eagles | Week 6

See the best game action photos from Sunday's win against the Philadelphia Eagles.

101523-game-thumb
1 / 68
E_JB3_6863-thumb
2 / 68
E_JB3_6658
3 / 68
E_SZ1_0518
4 / 68
E_SZ3_0303
5 / 68
E_SZ1_0489
6 / 68
E_SZ3_0243
7 / 68
E_SZ3_0139
8 / 68
E_SZ3_0021
9 / 68
E_SZ3_0125
10 / 68
E_SZ1_0577
11 / 68
E_JB3_6982
12 / 68
E_JB3_6863
13 / 68
E_SZ2_1552
14 / 68
E_JB3_7202
15 / 68
E_JB3_7308
16 / 68
E_JB3_7213
17 / 68
E_JB3_7345
18 / 68
E_SZ2_1697
19 / 68
E_SZ2_1843
20 / 68
E_SZ2_1699
21 / 68
E_SZ1_0782
22 / 68
E_SZ1_0723
23 / 68
E_JB3_7556
24 / 68
E_SZ1_0677
25 / 68
E_SZ1_0896
26 / 68
E_DC1_9151
27 / 68
E_DC1_8879
28 / 68
E_DC1_9310
29 / 68
E_DC1_9372
30 / 68
E_DC1_8943
31 / 68
E_SZ1_1112
32 / 68
E_SZ1_1121
33 / 68
E_SZ1_1095
34 / 68
E_SZ1_1069
35 / 68
E_JB3_8284_1
36 / 68
E_JB3_8044
37 / 68
E_DC1_9947
38 / 68
E_DC1_9976
39 / 68
E_DC1_9958
40 / 68
E_JB3_8543
41 / 68
E_JB3_8634
42 / 68
E_JB3_8660
43 / 68
E_SZ3_1423
44 / 68
E_JB3_9071
45 / 68
E_JB3_9319
46 / 68
E_SZ3_2041
47 / 68
E_SZ3_1867
48 / 68
E_SZ3_1860
49 / 68
E_JB3_9823
50 / 68
E_SZ3_1592
51 / 68
E_JB3_0402
52 / 68
E_JB3_0313
53 / 68
E_DC1_0506
54 / 68
E_DC207503
55 / 68
E_DC1_0927
56 / 68
E_JB3_0895
57 / 68
E_SZ3_2474
58 / 68
E_SZ3_2404
59 / 68
E_DC1_1608
60 / 68
E_DC1_1547
61 / 68
E_JB3_1805_1
62 / 68
E_JB3_1857
63 / 68
E_SZ3_3019
64 / 68
E_JB1_9197
65 / 68
E_SZ3_3115
66 / 68
E_SZ3_3140
67 / 68
E_JB1_9318
68 / 68
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Special Teams Continue to Shine
The Jets special teams kept the team in striking distance, again, for a chance to win the game. Down its top gunners in Justin Hardee, who was placed on injured reserve with a hamstring injury the day before the game, and Brandin Echols (hamstring), Irvin Charles flashed at gunner for a second-straight week.

Charles, whom Saleh described as a "wolf" on teams, tackled Eagles punt returner Britain Covey for no gain on Thomas Morstread's first punt (54 yards). In the fourth quarter, he slowed down Covey and made him stumble. Sam Eguavoen took Covey down moments later on Philadelphia's 18-yard line for no gain.

Greg Zuerlein connected on his four field-goal attempts and became the first Jets kicker since Jay Feely in 2009 to have at least four field goals in back-to-back games. Zuerlein has now made 26 consecutive field goals under 50 yards, surpassing Doug Brien's franchise record (24) over 2003-4 seasons. It also the longest streak of Zuerlein's 12-year career.

Postgame Photos | Jets vs. Eagles | Week 6

See postgame photos from Sunday's 20-14 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles.

101523-postgame-thumb
1 / 41
E_JB2_7440
2 / 41
E_SZ1_2248
3 / 41
E_SZ1_2739
4 / 41
E_SA104816
5 / 41
E_SA104468
6 / 41
E_SA104835_1
7 / 41
E_SA104685
8 / 41
E_SZ1_2460
9 / 41
E_SA104665
10 / 41
E_SA104879
11 / 41
E_SZ1_2648
12 / 41
E_DC106971
13 / 41
E_DC107358
14 / 41
E_SA105129
15 / 41
E_SA105042
16 / 41
E_SZ1_2678
17 / 41
E_SA105028
18 / 41
E_SZ1_2000
19 / 41
E_SZ1_2045
20 / 41
E_SA104834
21 / 41
E_JB2_7717
22 / 41
E_SZ1_2492
23 / 41
E_JB2_7522
24 / 41
E_JB2_7425
25 / 41
E_JB2_7670
26 / 41
E_JB2_7624
27 / 41
E_JB2_7516
28 / 41
E_SZ1_1866
29 / 41
E_SA104959
30 / 41
E_DC106774
31 / 41
E_DC107235
32 / 41
E_SA104403
33 / 41
E_DC106669
34 / 41
E_JB2_7449
35 / 41
E_SA104795
36 / 41
E_SA104759
37 / 41
E_SA104720
38 / 41
E_SZ1_2309
39 / 41
E_DC107136
40 / 41
E_SZ1_2233
41 / 41
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Social Media Reaction to the Jets' Stunning Upset Over the Eagles

See Tweets from the Players, National Media & More Following the 20-14 Win Against the Eagles
news

Jets Celebrate Flag Football's Inclusion into 2028 Olympics

Jets President Hymie Elhai: Flag football is the Embodiment of Competition, Diversity, and Possibility
news

Jets-Eagles Game Recap | Defense Dominant in Stunning Upset Over Eagles

Tony Adams Picks Off Jalen Hurts Late, Breece Hall TD Seals Victory
news

Jets' Defense in Powerful Comeback Win over Eagles: 'We Played to the Standard'

Down Multiple CBs, Green & White Ends Philly Drought with 4 Total Takeaways, 0 2nd-Half Points Allowed
news

Jets S Tony Adams' Fourth-Quarter Interception 'Right On Time' vs. Eagles

Quinnen, Quincy Williams Each Come Up with First Half Takeaways
news

Jets' Zach Wilson: 'A Big Win for Us Against an Unbelievable Team'

HC Robert Saleh Says His QB Has Played 'a Gauntlet of Defenses' in 3 Wins
news

Zach Wilson, Jets Take On Jalen Hurts, Eagles with DBs Out of Action on Each Side

Sauce Gardner Joins D.J. Reed as Inactive for Green & White; Darius Slay, Justin Evans to Sit for MetLife Visitors
news

Jets-Eagles Game Preview | Chance to Build Momentum Heading Into the Bye

Jalen Hurts Made Good on His Opportunity; Zach Wilson Is Taking Strides  with His
news

6 Players to Watch When the Jets Try to 'Get After It' at MetLife vs. the Eagles

Zach Wilson and Passing Offense, C.J. Mosley and Run Defense Ready Themselves for Philadelphia 'Challenge'
news

What Is the Jets' Formula to Upset the Eagles at MetLife Stadium?

Reigning NFC Champions Off to a 5-0 Start in 2023 Season
news

How Do the Jets Plan to Slow Down Eagles QB Jalen Hurts?

DC Jeff Ulbrich: 'It Is Going to Be a Tremendous Challenge'
Advertising