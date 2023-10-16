3 Takeaways | Jets Finish 'Gauntlet of Quarterbacks' With 4 Turnovers in Win vs. Eagles

The Jets (3-3) beat the Eagles (5-1) at MetLife Stadium on Sunday. Here are three takeaways from the Week 6 matchup.
Message Delivered
Forcing turnovers was an emphasis for the Jets defense this offseason after finishing No. 29 in the NFL in takeaways with 16 last season. Through the first six games of the season, the group is tied for second with 13.
In three games against the NFL's premier quarterbacks -- Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts -- the defense has 8 interceptions. The defense picked off Hurts three times in Week 6 and forced a fumble and recovery. The last time the Jets were plus-4 in the turnover battle was Week 9 of the 2015 season against the Jaguars.
"Through these first six weeks, we have played a gauntlet of quarterbacks," HC Robert Saleh said. "I know we haven't won them all, but we've embarrassed all of them. Just really proud of the defense and their resolve."
Sunday's game was the first time the Jets have had 3-plus takeaways in consecutive games since Weeks 1-2 of the 2015 season. The Green & White now have three games with 3-plus takeaways after doing so once last season.
"We're going to continue battling," HC Robert Saleh said. "We're going to continue to try to find a way to write our story for this year. Obviously, winning this game going into the bye week is nice, but we had a big win last year, too. We need to come out of the bye week with even more intent and more of that mindset and continue to find ways to get better so we can finish stronger."
Offense Close to Finding Its Stride
In the thrilling upset win, the Jets continued to struggle on third down (2 of 11) and in the red zone (1 of 4).
"Too many negative plays, too many things kicking us out of having a chance to really have an opportunity to go get a touchdown there," said QB Zach Wilson, who threw for 186 yards and completed 19 of 33 (57.6%). "Super frustrating. Two weeks in a row we're not scoring touchdowns. We've got to find a way and we're going to do that."
Breece Hall, coming off a career-high 177 rushing yards in Week 5, had 39 rushing yards including the game-winning touchdown. He also finished second on the team with 5 receptions and 54 yards.
The second-year back has 287 scrimmage yards over his last two games. In the last five years, the only Jets player with more yards over a two-game span is ... Breece Hall ... with 318 in Weeks 5-6 last season.
See the best game action photos from Sunday's win against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Special Teams Continue to Shine
The Jets special teams kept the team in striking distance, again, for a chance to win the game. Down its top gunners in Justin Hardee, who was placed on injured reserve with a hamstring injury the day before the game, and Brandin Echols (hamstring), Irvin Charles flashed at gunner for a second-straight week.
Charles, whom Saleh described as a "wolf" on teams, tackled Eagles punt returner Britain Covey for no gain on Thomas Morstread's first punt (54 yards). In the fourth quarter, he slowed down Covey and made him stumble. Sam Eguavoen took Covey down moments later on Philadelphia's 18-yard line for no gain.
Greg Zuerlein connected on his four field-goal attempts and became the first Jets kicker since Jay Feely in 2009 to have at least four field goals in back-to-back games. Zuerlein has now made 26 consecutive field goals under 50 yards, surpassing Doug Brien's franchise record (24) over 2003-4 seasons. It also the longest streak of Zuerlein's 12-year career.
See postgame photos from Sunday's 20-14 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles.