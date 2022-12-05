3 Takeaways Jets at Vikings | Robert Saleh Points to 'Missed Opportunities' in Jets' Loss to Vikings

The Jets (7-5) lost to the Vikings (10-2) in Minnesota on Sunday, 27-22. Here are three takeaways from the Week 13 game.

Third Down and Red Zone Struggles

Sunday's outcome was decided in the red zone and on third down.

The Green & White converted 3-of-16 (19%) third downs while Minnesota converted 50% (9 of 18). In building a 20-3 lead at half, the Vikings dominated on third down on both sides of the ball. The Jets were 2 of 7 on third down (29%) as the Vikings went 7 of 11 in the first two quarters.

Minnesota QB Kirk Cousins & Co., who entered Sunday's game with the NFL's No. 7 passing offense, were held to 173 passing yards. All-Pro WR Justin Jefferson was held to 45 receiving yards, which led the team. But Minnesota scored touchdowns on all three of its red-zone trips. The Jets, on the other hand, converted on 1 of 6 in the red area despite outgaining the Vikings by 486-287 in total yards.