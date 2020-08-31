3 Takeaways from the Jets' Green & White Practice

The Jets' Green & White practice on Sunday included some scrimmage-like elements similar to last Wednesday's scrimmage at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center. That's when the first-team offense lined up against the second-team defense and vice versa. Here are three takeaways from Sunday's session.

Sam Darnold and the Offense Levels Up

Head Coach Adam Gase said the offense needed to fix things quickly after Wednesday, the team's first scrimmage of training camp, and the group responded Sunday.

"I thought today was way better than the last time we kind of had a scrimmage atmosphere," Gase said. "I'm not sure if it was the fact that we were in the stadium, just kind of that feel. I thought we got a lot of good work [Sunday] going through TV timeouts, crowd noise and kind of hearing what that might be like, the halftime. That was good. So, there were a lot of positive things that came out of [Sunday]."

Quarterback Sam Darnold and the offense were sharper. The offense, which turned the ball over three times earlier last week, didn't commit a turnover. Darnold found the end zone twice – once on a back-shoulder fade to RB Le'Veon Bell and another over the middle to WR Chris Hogan, whose score capped off a long drive to end practice. Darnold did a nice job evading pressure up the middle from DL Sterling Johnson and rolling to his right before delivering a strike to Hogan. Darnold, however, missed Trevon Wesco over the middle throwing to his left and later missed WR Jamison Crowder in the end zone.