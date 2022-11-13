3 Takeaways from the Jets' 6-3 Start to the 2022 Season

Positive Vibes

The New York Jets have arrived at their bye with a 6-3 record. They are surging with 5 wins in their past 6 games and their 5 conference wins are the most in the AFC. Residing in the NFL's only division where each team is over .500, the Jets' competed their home slate of division games with a 2-1 mark. The Jets and the Eagles are the only NFL teams that have unblemished road records at 4-0. The Green & White also lead the league in fourth-quarter scoring differential at +58 points.

The Jets have one of the top defenses in the league, a fast, violent group that has playmakers at all three levels. DT Quinnen Williams (7 sacks, 17 QB hits) is having an All-Pro season and the revamped secondary, which has had 6 different players record interceptions, has contributed to a unit that is tied for second in the NFL with 11 INTs. The Jets arguably have the NFL's top outside CB tandem with D.J. Reed and Sauce Gardner and they are the only team that has registered 6 or more PDs in 4 of the last 6 games.

DL John Franklin-Myers said of Williams: "We all understand that you see how he's playing at an All-Pro level, and he makes the team better. With him, the sky is the limit and we all just want to play off of him and just help him be great. I think that's going to lead us to success, also."

Offensively, QB Zach Wilson is 5-1 as a starter and he completed a career-high 72% of his passes against the Bills in an upset win last Sunday. Rookie wideout Garrett Wilson has been electrifying and leads all rookies with 3 games of 90+yards receiving. The Jets are continuing to adjust without two of their top performers in rookie RB Breece Hall and OL Alijah-Vera Tucker — the two sustained season-ending injuries in Denver. But the team's depth and resourcefulness continue to be highlighted in the backfield and up front. When they needed a drive in the fourth quarter against the Bills, the Jets imposed their will on a good defense by pounding Michael Carter and James Robinson, running 10 times for 77 yards before a game-winning field goal. The Jets are hoping to get back wideout Corey Davis, who is averaging 18.5 yards a reception after the bye, but has missed the last two games with a knee injury. And they are continuing to look for ways to get Elijah Moore more involved in the offense.

"We're trying to find him more opportunities the slot," HC Robert Saleh told CBS Sports' Josina Anderson this week. "I think he had 27 plays last week. Elijah's a great football player and he's going to be a big reason we win here for a very long time. Obviously, it's on coaches to continue to find ways to get him the ball, find ways to get him opportunities. It's a new position because we've been playing him outside for the most part. We're trying to find ways to utilize all his strengths."