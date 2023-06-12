3 Takeaways from OTAs | Jets Set for Training Camp After Productive Spring

Offense Installation

After being hired in January to be the team's next offensive coordinator, Nathaniel Hackett finally got a chance to work with his new players this spring.

"We've got a lot of work to do," he said. "I think the guys have gotten the nuts and bolts of it during this offseason. There are a lot of guys that haven't been out there that we need to see and be able to evaluate and see how they fit in, but there's a lot of work still to be done."

The good news is that Hackett and Rodgers have experience together in a similar system. The duo worked together in Green Bay for three seasons and Rodgers won two MVP awards. The offense will have flavors of the past and Rodgers has helped teach it to his new teammates, often quizzing players in meeting rooms.