3 Takeaways from Jets' 30-14 Loss to Patriots 

Tale of Two Quarterbacks

Making his first NFL start against his boyhood idol, Jets QB Luke Falk had an impressive 15-yard connection to Jamison Crowder on his first pass of the afternoon. The Jets got past midfield on their initial possession, but the visitors failed to convert on each of their 12 third-down attempts. Falk was sacked on a pair of occasions in the first half as the Patriots built a 20-0 lead and the Jets failed to gain traction in the run game, producing just 20 yards on their 12 carries heading into intermission.

The 24-year-old Falk actually completed 7-of-10 in the first two quarters, but most of his passes were short and he was limited to 59 passing yards at the break. The Washington State product and his receivers weren't on the same page in the third when he was victimized by his first pro interception. Devin McCourty's theft led to a 37-yard Stephen Gostowski field goal that extended New England's lead to 23-0. Falk was sacked a total of five times and finished 12-for-22 for 98 yards with the one turnover.

"I think when you walk away and you don't score points, you're pretty frustrated. There'll be a lot to learn from the film, they're a good team. Credit to them, they played a good game. We have to go into the bye week, work on a few things and be able to score some points," said Falk, who later added, "We made some errors today. It's on me. We have to score points and I have to put the ball in play and lead our team into the end zone."

The Jets defense was unable to get off the field out of the gates as Brady led three consecutive TD drives. The Pats converted on their first quartet of third downs and a 41-yard catch-and-run from TE Ryan Izzo proved to be a bad omen. The Jets blitzed on a third-and-1 as Izzo simply leaked out and nobody went with him for one of Brady's easiest completions this afternoon. Brady went 11-of-13 in the opening stanza, which included a 25-yard scoring toss to an open Phillip Dorsett, who was streaking across the middle of the field. On the Patriots' next possession, Brady had tremendous protection on third-and-goal and simply waited for Julian Edelman to get open for the easy score. The 14-time Pro-Bowl signal-caller hit on 67% of his throws for 306 yards and two touchdowns.