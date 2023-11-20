3 Takeaways | Injury Bug Continues to Bite Jets Offensive Line vs. Bills

The Jets (4-6) lost to the Bills (6-5), 32-6, in Orchard Park, NY, on Sunday. Here are three takeaways from Week 11.

O-Line Shuffle Continues

In Week 1 vs. the Bills, the Jets starting offensive line from left to right was Duane Brown, Laken Tomlinson, Connor McGovern, Alijah Vera-Tucker and Mekhi Becton. In the return matchup Sunday in Western New York, only Tomlinson remained from a group that continues to be plagued by both personnel losses and continuity issues.

The team has started seven different line combinations and five in as many games. Overall, the Green & White has played 13 line combinations, tied for the fourth most in the NFL. The Jets also have played 13 different linemen, which is tied for third most in the league. (Offensive linemen who have entered the game as TEs in certain jumbo packages do not count towards these numbers).

On Sunday, the Green & White started, from left to right, Becton, Tomlinson, Joe Tippmann, Chris Glaser and Max Mitchell. Becton exited the game with an ankle injury in the first quarter when he was rolled up on and did not return, which thrusted rookie Carter Warren into the lineup in what were his first snaps in the NFL.

Glaser, in his third NFL game, took his first snaps on offense and made his first start. He signed to the Green & White active roster from the Cowboys practice squad on Nov. 1 after a stint with the Jets practice squad last season. He originally signed with the Chiefs in 2022 as an undrafted free agent out of Virginia. Xavier Newman, who started last week at Las Vegas, was not elevated from the practice squad as he was dealing with an injury.

Tomlinson was the only player on the offensive line that finished Sunday's game with more than 14 games under his belt and three-fifths of the group had played in 10 or fewer games.