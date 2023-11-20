3 Takeaways | Injury Bug Continues to Bite Jets Offensive Line vs. Bills

Rookies See Prominent Game Action; Special Teams Has Highs and Lows on Sunday

Nov 20, 2023 at 12:43 PM
IMG_6717-greenberg-head
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

3-Takeaways-wk11-at-buffalo

The Jets (4-6) lost to the Bills (6-5), 32-6, in Orchard Park, NY, on Sunday. Here are three takeaways from Week 11.

O-Line Shuffle Continues
In Week 1 vs. the Bills, the Jets starting offensive line from left to right was Duane Brown, Laken Tomlinson, Connor McGovern, Alijah Vera-Tucker and Mekhi Becton. In the return matchup Sunday in Western New York, only Tomlinson remained from a group that continues to be plagued by both personnel losses and continuity issues.

The team has started seven different line combinations and five in as many games. Overall, the Green & White has played 13 line combinations, tied for the fourth most in the NFL. The Jets also have played 13 different linemen, which is tied for third most in the league. (Offensive linemen who have entered the game as TEs in certain jumbo packages do not count towards these numbers).

On Sunday, the Green & White started, from left to right,  Becton, Tomlinson, Joe Tippmann, Chris Glaser and Max Mitchell. Becton exited the game with an ankle injury in the first quarter when he was rolled up on and did not return, which thrusted rookie Carter Warren into the lineup in what were his first snaps in the NFL.

Glaser, in his third NFL game, took his first snaps on offense and made his first start. He signed to the Green & White active roster from the Cowboys practice squad on Nov. 1 after a stint with the Jets practice squad last season. He originally signed with the Chiefs in 2022 as an undrafted free agent out of Virginia. Xavier Newman, who started last week at Las Vegas, was not elevated from the practice squad as he was dealing with an injury.

Tomlinson was the only player on the offensive line that finished Sunday's game with more than 14 games under his belt and three-fifths of the group had played in 10 or fewer games.

"Credit to them, I thought they came in and battled," HC Robert Saleh said Sunday night. "They're here because they can play. And so, we've got to line up, we've got to find ways to generate a scheme that protects them but also gives them a chance to be successful. It's an exciting opportunity for them, that's the big thing. We'll see what we can do with it.

Rookie Snap Count Increases
The Jets had four rookies make their debut Sunday – RB Izzy Abanikanda, T Carter Warren, WR Jason Brownlee and CB Jarrick Bernard-Converse.

Abanikanda's debut was anticipated after the Jets waived RB Michael Carter last week. The Pitt product and Brooklyn native took 10 snaps on offense and had 1 carry for 11 yards. He also took 3 special teams snaps at kick returner and had a 19-yard return in the fourth quarter.

HC Robert Saleh hinted at other personnel changes that included Brownlee, an undrafted free agent out of Southern Mississippi, receiving more playing time. He took 19 snaps but was not targeted.

Second-round pick Joe Tippmann took the most snaps among of the rookies with 54, but Warren, a fourth-round pick out of Pitt, was second with 49.

Warren and Bernard-Converse, who took 7 special teams snaps Sunday, returned to practice from injuries on Oct. 4. Warren was then signed to the active roster 10 days later and JBC Oct. 24.

DE Will McDonald, the team's first-round pick, had one of, if not his best games this season. He had 2 QB hits and a 6-yard tackle for loss where he burst through the line of scrimmage.

Game Photos | Jets at Bills | Week 11

See the best game action photos during Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills.

buf-thumb
1 / 49
BT2_6744
2 / 49
JB3_9152
3 / 49
BT2_6738
4 / 49
JB3_8635
5 / 49
BT2_6772
6 / 49
JB3_8740
7 / 49
JB3_8720
8 / 49
JB3_8590
9 / 49
JB3_9115
10 / 49
JB3_8827
11 / 49
JB3_8951
12 / 49
JB3_9369
13 / 49
BT2_7497
14 / 49
JB3_9442
15 / 49
JB3_9057
16 / 49
BT2_7678
17 / 49
JB3_9310
18 / 49
JB3_9742
19 / 49
JB3_9712
20 / 49
JB3_9909
21 / 49
BT2_8067
22 / 49
BT2_8131
23 / 49
JB3_0512
24 / 49
JB3_0110
25 / 49
JB3_0475
26 / 49
JB3_0226
27 / 49
JB3_0102
28 / 49
JB3_0247
29 / 49
BT2_8179
30 / 49
BT2_7876
31 / 49
BT2_7977
32 / 49
BT3_3291
33 / 49
BT3_3268
34 / 49
JB3_1704
35 / 49
JB3_1584
36 / 49
JB3_1814
37 / 49
JB3_2729
38 / 49
JB3_2622
39 / 49
JB3_2623
40 / 49
JB3_2690
41 / 49
JB3_2990
42 / 49
JB3_3315
43 / 49
JB3_3398
44 / 49
JB3_3384
45 / 49
JB3_3085
46 / 49
JB3_2845
47 / 49
JB3_3054
48 / 49
JB3_3028
49 / 49
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Up and Down Special Teams Performance
The Jets special teams were a mixed bag on Sunday. Xavier Gipson fumbled the opening kickoff on a big hit by FB Reggie Gilliam that was recovered on the Jets' 21-yard line.

With two minutes left in the second quarter, the Jets successfully faked a punt as P Thomas Morstead completed a pass 10-yard pass to CB Brandin Echols, who gained an extra 8 yards after the catch.

"I am not good a multitasking so the good thing about it was there was no read, it was just throwing to a spot," Morstead said. "We just noticed the way [Bills CB Siran Neal] was turning his back and thought there would be a chance to do it and we executed."

RB Breece Hall scored forGreen & White with a 9-yard touchdown eight plays later, the team's first score in three games.

Related Content

news

Jets HC Robert Saleh Names QB Tim Boyle the Starter vs. Miami

HC Says 'He Was Decisive and Got Rid of the Ball'
news

After QB Change, Robert Saleh Expresses Belief in Zach Wilson

Jets HC Reiterates Signal-Caller's Story Is Not Done
news

Notebook | Jets to 'Lean On' T Duane Brown in Practice to Test Availability for Friday's Game

Bills Altered Gameplan on Offense With New OC; Tensions Cooled After Postgame Scuffle
news

Jets Release DL Tanzel Smart

Veteran D-Lineman Took 18 Snaps Sunday at Buffalo
news

Jets-Bills Game Recap | Sweep Proves Elusive in 32-6 Loss

HC Robert Saleh Made QB Change in 3rd Quarter, Tim Boyle Finishes Game
news

Robert Saleh Grapples with Jets' 32-6 Takedown by Bills: 'We'll Get Up off the Mat'

But Head Coach Wasn't Happy with Sunday's Final Product: 'Players, Coaches, Schemes ... None of It Was Good Enough'
news

QB Zach Wilson Replaced in Third Quarter of Loss to Buffalo

Third-Year Signal Caller: 'When Things Aren't Getting Done, Changes Got To Be Made'
news

With Offense Struggling, HC Robert Saleh Gives QB Tim Boyle a Shot

Decision on Jets' Starter on Friday vs. Miami Has to Be 'Pretty Quick'
news

Jets Begin Important AFC East Stretch vs. Bills in Orchard Park Today

WR Garrett Wilson (Elbow) Good to Go; CB Michael Carter (Hamstring) Out; Rookie RB Israel Abanikanda to Debut
news

Jets-Bills Game Preview A Time to Turn It Around

LB C.J. Mosley: 'I Have No Intention, No Plans of Sitting on the Couch in January'
news

6 Players to Watch When the Jets Travel to Play the 'Explosive as Heck' Bills

Quinnen Williams & JFM Lead Charge vs. QB Josh Allen; Zach Wilson-Garrett Wilson Connection Has Heated Up
Advertising