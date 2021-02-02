3 Players Who Impressed at the Reese's Senior Bowl

The Reese's Senior Bowl can act as a launching pad for NFL prospects as players from across the country practice and play in front of all 32 NFL teams for the final time before April's draft. Here are three players whose stock rose with an impressive week in Mobile, Ala., according to Dane Brugler of The Athletic.

"If he were to walk up to you he wouldn't necessarily impress you but throw out those measurables," Brugler said. "He plays bigger, he plays stronger. For a guy that size, his catch radius is really impressive and he plays through contact, which is so important for receivers. There are going to be tight windows and you have to be able to play through that contact and he does consistently. I think he's ready right now. Line him up in an NFL offense and he would not look out of place. With his route-running skills and his instinctive nature of the position, he's NFL ready and a guy who is going somewhere on Day 2. … He's a Day 1 NFL starter at receiver. He can play inside, he can play outside. He's just a really good football player."