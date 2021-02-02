3 Players Who Impressed at the Reese's Senior Bowl

Jets’ and GM Joe Douglas Have 5 Picks in the First 3 Rounds of 2021 NFL Draft

Feb 02, 2021 at 01:28 PM
IMG_6717-greenberg-head
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

senior-bowl-risers-AP21027733349673
Matthew Hinton/AP Images

The Reese's Senior Bowl can act as a launching pad for NFL prospects as players from across the country practice and play in front of all 32 NFL teams for the final time before April's draft. Here are three players whose stock rose with an impressive week in Mobile, Ala., according to Dane Brugler of The Athletic.

Oklahoma State WR Tylan Wallace
Wallace (5-11, 193) reminded teams why he's considered a potential second-round pick, according to Brugler, after his 2019 season was cut short by an ACL injury. He had 205 career receptions, 3,434 yards and 26 TDs in 37 games for the Cowboys. He's a downfield threat who averaged 16.8 yards per catch.

"If he were to walk up to you he wouldn't necessarily impress you but throw out those measurables," Brugler said. "He plays bigger, he plays stronger. For a guy that size, his catch radius is really impressive and he plays through contact, which is so important for receivers. There are going to be tight windows and you have to be able to play through that contact and he does consistently. I think he's ready right now. Line him up in an NFL offense and he would not look out of place. With his route-running skills and his instinctive nature of the position, he's NFL ready and a guy who is going somewhere on Day 2. … He's a Day 1 NFL starter at receiver. He can play inside, he can play outside. He's just a really good football player."

Syracuse CB Ifeatu Melifonwu
The younger brother of 49ers S Obi, Melifonwu (6-3, 213) isn't the same freak athlete as his brother, but Brugler believes he's a better player. Primarily an offensive player in high school at RB and WR, Syracuse played him at CB. He totaled 88 tackles, 3 INT and 17 PDs in 23 games for the Orange.

"I really like his drive quickness and that's what he showed on tape," Brugler said. "I really like his acceleration. He has that loose-muscle twitch so he can redirect himself without that hitch or any restraint.

"He's still getting a read on things, but I really like his reactive quickness. I really like the physical gifts that he has. He's long, he's speedy, he's a fluid athlete. I think he's going to compete for starting reps very early in his NFL career. He can play press, he can play Cover 3, he can do these different things and I think he has a little bit of position flex as well. Before the Senior Bowl I had him in the second round and I think he just cemented himself somewhere in the top 60 picks."

National Team running back Najee Harris of Alabama (22) stiff arms National Team linebacker Derrick Barnes of Purdue (19) during the National Team practice for the NCAA Senior Bowl college football game in Mobile, Ala. Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
National Team running back Najee Harris of Alabama (22) stiff arms National Team linebacker Derrick Barnes of Purdue (19) during the National Team practice for the NCAA Senior Bowl college football game in Mobile, Ala. Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

Matthew Hinton/Associated Press
National Team running back Najee Harris of Alabama (22) catches a pass during practice for the Senior Bowl National Team in Mobile, Ala., Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Rusty Costanza)
National Team running back Najee Harris of Alabama (22) catches a pass during practice for the Senior Bowl National Team in Mobile, Ala., Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Rusty Costanza)

Rusty Costanza/Associated Press
Tight end Tre McKitty of Georgia (87) makes a one handed catch in front of linebacker Jabril Cox of LSU (19) during the American team practice for the NCAA college Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala., Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Rusty Costanza)
Tight end Tre McKitty of Georgia (87) makes a one handed catch in front of linebacker Jabril Cox of LSU (19) during the American team practice for the NCAA college Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala., Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Rusty Costanza)

Rusty Costanza/Associated Press
National Team offensive lineman Brenden Jaimes of Nebraska (67) blocks defensive lineman Jonathon Cooper of Ohio State (0) during the National team practice for the NCAA college Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala., Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Rusty Costanza)
National Team offensive lineman Brenden Jaimes of Nebraska (67) blocks defensive lineman Jonathon Cooper of Ohio State (0) during the National team practice for the NCAA college Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala., Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Rusty Costanza)

Rusty Costanza/Associated Press
American Team quarterback Mac Jones of Alabama (10) runs during the American Team practice for the NCAA Senior Bowl college football game in Mobile, Ala. Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
American Team quarterback Mac Jones of Alabama (10) runs during the American Team practice for the NCAA Senior Bowl college football game in Mobile, Ala. Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

Matthew Hinton/Associated Press
American Team running back Chris Evans of Michigan (9) catches a pass as linebacker Grant Stuard of Houston (0) defends during the American team practice for the NCAA college Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala., Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Rusty Costanza)
American Team running back Chris Evans of Michigan (9) catches a pass as linebacker Grant Stuard of Houston (0) defends during the American team practice for the NCAA college Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala., Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Rusty Costanza)

Rusty Costanza/Associated Press
Offensive lineman Drake Jackson of Kentucky (76) speaks to his fellow linemen during the American team practice for the NCAA college Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala., Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Rusty Costanza)
Offensive lineman Drake Jackson of Kentucky (76) speaks to his fellow linemen during the American team practice for the NCAA college Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala., Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Rusty Costanza)

Rusty Costanza/Associated Press
National Team wide receiver Frank Darby of Arizona State (84) leaps for a touchdown against National Team defensive back Camryn Bynum of California (24) during practice for the NCAA Senior Bowl college football game in Mobile, Ala., Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
National Team wide receiver Frank Darby of Arizona State (84) leaps for a touchdown against National Team defensive back Camryn Bynum of California (24) during practice for the NCAA Senior Bowl college football game in Mobile, Ala., Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

Matthew Hinton/Associated Press
American Team defensive back Tyree Gillespie of Missouri (3) defends against American Team wide receiver Austin Watkins Jr. of UAB (6) during the American Team practice for the NCAA Senior Bowl college football game in Mobile, Ala. Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
American Team defensive back Tyree Gillespie of Missouri (3) defends against American Team wide receiver Austin Watkins Jr. of UAB (6) during the American Team practice for the NCAA Senior Bowl college football game in Mobile, Ala. Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

Matthew Hinton/Associated Press
American Team linebacker Riley Cole of South Alabama (44) and American Team tight end Quintin Morris of Bowling Green (81) during the American team practice for the NCAA college Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala., Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Rusty Costanza)
American Team linebacker Riley Cole of South Alabama (44) and American Team tight end Quintin Morris of Bowling Green (81) during the American team practice for the NCAA college Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala., Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Rusty Costanza)

Rusty Costanza/Associated Press
National Team tight end Hunter Long of Boston College (80) blocks linebacker Baron Browning of Ohio State during the National team practice for the NCAA college Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala., Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Rusty Costanza)
National Team tight end Hunter Long of Boston College (80) blocks linebacker Baron Browning of Ohio State during the National team practice for the NCAA college Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala., Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Rusty Costanza)

Rusty Costanza/Associated Press
American Team wide receiver Kadarius Toney of Florida (1) points during the American team practice for the NCAA college Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala., Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Rusty Costanza)
American Team wide receiver Kadarius Toney of Florida (1) points during the American team practice for the NCAA college Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala., Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Rusty Costanza)

Rusty Costanza/Associated Press
American Team quarterback Mac Jones of Alabama (10) drops back to throw a pass during the American team practice for the NCAA college Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala., Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Rusty Costanza)
American Team quarterback Mac Jones of Alabama (10) drops back to throw a pass during the American team practice for the NCAA college Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala., Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Rusty Costanza)

Rusty Costanza/Associated Press
Clemson wide receiver Amari Rodgers makes a catch against Georgia defensive back Mark Webb during American Team practice Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, in Mobile, Ala., for the Senior Bowl college football game. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
Clemson wide receiver Amari Rodgers makes a catch against Georgia defensive back Mark Webb during American Team practice Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, in Mobile, Ala., for the Senior Bowl college football game. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

Matthew Hinton/Associated Press
National Team offensive lineman Adrian Ealy of Oklahoma (79) and defensive lineman Rashad Weaver of Pittsburgh (17) run a drill during the National team practice for the NCAA college Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala., Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Rusty Costanza)
National Team offensive lineman Adrian Ealy of Oklahoma (79) and defensive lineman Rashad Weaver of Pittsburgh (17) run a drill during the National team practice for the NCAA college Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala., Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Rusty Costanza)

Rusty Costanza/Associated Press
National Team offensive lineman Brenden Jaimes of Nebraska (67) blocks defensive lineman Jonathon Cooper of Ohio State (0) during the National team practice for the NCAA college Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala., Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Rusty Costanza)
National Team offensive lineman Brenden Jaimes of Nebraska (67) blocks defensive lineman Jonathon Cooper of Ohio State (0) during the National team practice for the NCAA college Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala., Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Rusty Costanza)

Rusty Costanza/Associated Press
National Team running back Michael Carter of North Carolina (7) runs during the National Team practice for the NCAA Senior Bowl college football game in Mobile, Ala. Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
National Team running back Michael Carter of North Carolina (7) runs during the National Team practice for the NCAA Senior Bowl college football game in Mobile, Ala. Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

Matthew Hinton/Associated Press
National Team quarterback Sam Ehlinger of Texas (11)) drops back to throw a pass during the National team practice for the NCAA college Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala., Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Rusty Costanza)
National Team quarterback Sam Ehlinger of Texas (11)) drops back to throw a pass during the National team practice for the NCAA college Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala., Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Rusty Costanza)

Rusty Costanza/Associated Press
National Team offensive lineman Jaylon Moore of Western Michigan (74), left, and offensive lineman James Hudson III of Cincinnati (55) run a blocking drill during the National team practice for the NCAA college Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala., Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Rusty Costanza)
National Team offensive lineman Jaylon Moore of Western Michigan (74), left, and offensive lineman James Hudson III of Cincinnati (55) run a blocking drill during the National team practice for the NCAA college Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala., Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Rusty Costanza)

Rusty Costanza/Associated Press
National Team quarterback Ian Book of Notre Dame (12) throws during the National Team practice for the NCAA Senior Bowl college football game in Mobile, Ala. Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
National Team quarterback Ian Book of Notre Dame (12) throws during the National Team practice for the NCAA Senior Bowl college football game in Mobile, Ala. Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

Matthew Hinton/Associated Press
National Team defensive lineman Rashad Weaver of Pittsburgh (17) runs a drill during the National Team practice for the NCAA Senior Bowl college football game in Mobile, Ala. Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
National Team defensive lineman Rashad Weaver of Pittsburgh (17) runs a drill during the National Team practice for the NCAA Senior Bowl college football game in Mobile, Ala. Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

Matthew Hinton/Associated Press
National Team wide receiver Cade Johnson of South Dakota State (FCS) (83) makes a one handed catch against National Team defensive back Darren Hall of San Diego State (23) during the National Team practice for the NCAA Senior Bowl college football game in Mobile, Ala. Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
National Team wide receiver Cade Johnson of South Dakota State (FCS) (83) makes a one handed catch against National Team defensive back Darren Hall of San Diego State (23) during the National Team practice for the NCAA Senior Bowl college football game in Mobile, Ala. Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

Matthew Hinton/Associated Press
National Team defensive back Keith Taylor Jr. of Washington (8) catches during the National Team practice for the NCAA Senior Bowl college football game in Mobile, Ala. Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
National Team defensive back Keith Taylor Jr. of Washington (8) catches during the National Team practice for the NCAA Senior Bowl college football game in Mobile, Ala. Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

Matthew Hinton/Associated Press
National Team defensive lineman Rashad Weaver of Pittsburgh (17) battles National Team offensive lineman Robert Jones of Middle Tennessee (70) during an NCAA college football practice for the Senior Bowl National Team in Mobile, Ala., Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Rusty Costanza)
National Team defensive lineman Rashad Weaver of Pittsburgh (17) battles National Team offensive lineman Robert Jones of Middle Tennessee (70) during an NCAA college football practice for the Senior Bowl National Team in Mobile, Ala., Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Rusty Costanza)

Rusty Costanza/Associated Press
American Team quarterback Kellen Mond of Texas A&M (12) runs against American Team defensive back Shawn Davis of Florida (6) during the American Team practice for the NCAA Senior Bowl college football game in Mobile, Ala. Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
American Team quarterback Kellen Mond of Texas A&M (12) runs against American Team defensive back Shawn Davis of Florida (6) during the American Team practice for the NCAA Senior Bowl college football game in Mobile, Ala. Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

Matthew Hinton/Associated Press
during the National Team practice for the NCAA Senior Bowl college football game in Mobile, Ala. Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
during the National Team practice for the NCAA Senior Bowl college football game in Mobile, Ala. Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

Matthew Hinton/Associated Press
Defensive lineman Carlos Basham Jr., of Wake Forest, runs a drill during American Team practice Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, in Mobile, Ala., for the Senior Bowl college football game. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
Defensive lineman Carlos Basham Jr., of Wake Forest, runs a drill during American Team practice Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, in Mobile, Ala., for the Senior Bowl college football game. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

Matthew Hinton/Associated Press
National Team wide receiver Frank Darby of Arizona State (84), left, makes a catch against National Team defensive back Tre Norwood of Oklahoma (12) during practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game in Mobile, Ala., Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
National Team wide receiver Frank Darby of Arizona State (84), left, makes a catch against National Team defensive back Tre Norwood of Oklahoma (12) during practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game in Mobile, Ala., Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

Matthew Hinton/Associated Press
American Team tight end Tre McKitty of Georgia (87) makes a one handed catch as linebacker Jabril Cox of LSU (19) defends during the American team practice for the NCAA college Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala., Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Rusty Costanza)
American Team tight end Tre McKitty of Georgia (87) makes a one handed catch as linebacker Jabril Cox of LSU (19) defends during the American team practice for the NCAA college Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala., Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Rusty Costanza)

Rusty Costanza/Associated Press
National Team wide receiver Tylan Wallace of Oklahoma State (2) is pushed by National Team defensive back Keith Taylor Jr. of Washington (8) during practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game in Mobile, Ala., Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
National Team wide receiver Tylan Wallace of Oklahoma State (2) is pushed by National Team defensive back Keith Taylor Jr. of Washington (8) during practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game in Mobile, Ala., Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

Matthew Hinton/Associated Press
Tennessee wide receiver Josh Palmer of Tennessee makes a catch in front of Georgia defensive back DJ Daniel during American Team practice Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, in Mobile, Ala., for the Senior Bowl college football game. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
Tennessee wide receiver Josh Palmer of Tennessee makes a catch in front of Georgia defensive back DJ Daniel during American Team practice Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, in Mobile, Ala., for the Senior Bowl college football game. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

Matthew Hinton/Associated Press
National Team defensive lineman Patrick Jones II of Pittsburgh (90) runs on the field during practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game in Mobile, Ala., Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
National Team defensive lineman Patrick Jones II of Pittsburgh (90) runs on the field during practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game in Mobile, Ala., Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

Matthew Hinton/Associated Press
Players run on the field during the National Team practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game in Mobile, Ala. Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
Players run on the field during the National Team practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game in Mobile, Ala. Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

Matthew Hinton/Associated Press
National Team wide receiver Frank Darby of Arizona State (84) makes a touchdown during practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game in Mobile, Ala., Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
National Team wide receiver Frank Darby of Arizona State (84) makes a touchdown during practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game in Mobile, Ala., Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

Matthew Hinton/Associated Press

Wisconsin-Whitewater OL Quinn Meinerz
Meinerz was the biggest "riser" of the week -- and perhaps of all prospects who participated in the Senior Bowl over the last decade -- according to Brugler. Following the conclusion of the 2019 season, Meinerz (6-3, 320) received mostly sixth- and seventh-round grades, and even some priority-free-agent grades. He declared for the draft after his 2020 season was canceled and he had the opportunity to play in the Senior Bowl after Alabama OL Landon Dickerson tore his ACL in December. After an impressive week in which he broke a bone in his hand but didn't miss any practices or the game, Brugler believes Meinerz, who wore his jersey like a crop top, is a top-100 pick.

"Based off his 2019 film, he's a little sloppy, he's just moving these DIII guys," Brugler said. "It's always tough when you're facing that level of competition because you don't really understand how good is he. He's playing against future accountants and dentists, but what can he do against the future NFL talent? I'll tell you what, he showed up at the Senior Bowl and just dominated from Day 1. Each practice he was outstanding. He only played guard in college and they put him at guard and center in Mobile. It looked like he played center his entire life. You see the balanced feet, he's really flexible, he has that nasty demeanor to him.

"He reminds me a lot of Ryan Jensen, who was a small-school guy. He took advantage of this opportunity and he's running with it."

