3 Matchups to Watch: Jets vs. 49ers

Sam Darnold vs. Banged-Up Secondary

QB Sam Darnold struggled against the Bills defense that finished No. 4 against the pass last season. Darnold completed 60% of his passes for 215 yards, 1 TD and 1 INT, but will look to rebound this week against a banged-up secondary that led the NFL in passing defense last season. Cornerback Richard Sherman was placed on injured reserve on Wednesday and Ahkello Witherspoon is in the concussion protocol.

"I'm holding out hope that [Witherspoon] will be ready to go later this week, but with the way the protocol goes, we just have to wait and see," Niners Head Coach Kyle Shanahan said. "We signed a couple other guys to fill out the numbers and we'll see how everything balances out this week to see who's up. A little similar to our receiver position also."

The Jets placed WR Denzel Mims on injured reserve on Tuesday, so the receiving corps will be similar, if not the same, as Week 1 with Breshad Perriman, Chris Hogan and Jamison Crowder. Outside of Crowder's 69-yard touchdown, the group combined for 63 yards on 10 receptions.